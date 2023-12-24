This cheap Motorola phone deal is SUPERB value this Christmas
If you’re on the hunt for a great budget smartphone, don’t miss this saving on the Motorola Moto G53
This Christmas, you don’t want to miss this deal on the Motorola Moto G53, particularly if you’re hoping to treat yourself to a new smartphone. Right now you can pick up this pocket-friendly and feature-packed smartphone for just £139, down from an average price of £166. That’s a decent £27 saving.
While at full price there are higher-spec phones out there, the Motorola is a competent 5G-ready option for those hunting for a bargain, especially at this new low price. In our full Motorola G53 review, we were impressed by its stylish design and good performance, awarding the phone an impressive four stars out of five.
The phone also comes with Android 13, which is simple to navigate and use. Our reviewer, Ben Johnston claimed, “The phone ships with Android 13 and, in keeping with Motorola’s track record, the installation is as clean as it gets, with neutral layouts and barely any bloatware to speak of.”
Most impressive of all, though, is the battery life. In our tests the phone had a battery life of 23 hours and 20 minutes, out performing the pricier Motorola G62 by over two hours. This also puts the Motorola three hours ahead of Apple’s iPhone 15, which is no mean feat for a phone that costs less than a quarter of the price.
Now that you can buy a Motorola G53 for the bargain price of £139, it’s a no-brainer. Just be sure to snap this Christmas deal up quickly because it won’t be around for long.