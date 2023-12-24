This cheap Motorola phone deal is SUPERB value this Christmas

The phone also comes with Android 13, which is simple to navigate and use. Our reviewer, Ben Johnston claimed, “The phone ships with Android 13 and, in keeping with Motorola’s track record, the installation is as clean as it gets, with neutral layouts and barely any bloatware to speak of.”

Most impressive of all, though, is the battery life. In our tests the phone had a battery life of 23 hours and 20 minutes, out performing the pricier Motorola G62 by over two hours. This also puts the Motorola three hours ahead of Apple’s iPhone 15, which is no mean feat for a phone that costs less than a quarter of the price.