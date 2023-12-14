This Google Pixel 7a deal is Christmas BARGAIN
Bundling a 30W and a great handset, this Google Pixel 7a deal is one to snap up before Christmas
As Christmas approaches, we’re all on the lookout for the best deals, with this Google Pixel 7a plus charger bundle being one of the best we’ve scouted so far. At a record low of just £379, you can now pick up one of our favourite Android phones at a great price while also bagging a solid charger as well. That’s a whopping £86 down from an average price of £465.
As well as being brilliantly discounted, the Google Pixel 7a is also a top-drawer handset, with its exceptional camera array being one of its standout features, especially relative to its price range. The Pixel 7a boasts a 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide, along with a 13MP front-facing camera, ensuring all your photos turn out crisp and vibrant. The device is powered by the speedy Tensor G2 CPU, the same chipset as in the pricier Pixel 7, which means it should always operate quickly and smoothly.
Besides the impressive camera and processor, the Pixel 7a features a 6.1in OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, offering vivid colours and clear images whether you’re browsing your photos, watching Netflix or just scrolling through TikTok. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it’s well equipped for multi-tasking and should be able to satisfy all your storage needs. Externally, the phone’s design is both sleek and durable, with IP67 water and dust resistance, meaning that you’ll have a phone for life, not just for Christmas.
Add in a lengthy battery life and first-in-line Android updates and you can easily see why we awarded the phone five stars out of five and our Best Buy Award in our original review. A top-tier mid-range phone, securing the Google Pixel 7a and charger for £379, down from its average price of £465, is Christmas shopping done right.