This Google Pixel 7a deal is Christmas BARGAIN

As well as being brilliantly discounted, the Google Pixel 7a is also a top-drawer handset, with its exceptional camera array being one of its standout features, especially relative to its price range. The Pixel 7a boasts a 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide, along with a 13MP front-facing camera, ensuring all your photos turn out crisp and vibrant. The device is powered by the speedy Tensor G2 CPU, the same chipset as in the pricier Pixel 7, which means it should always operate quickly and smoothly.