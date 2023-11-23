This is the BEST Apple iPhone 12 contract deal this Black Friday

Featuring Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset, the first 5nm processor in the world, the iPhone 12 offers a significant performance boost. It’s smaller and lighter than previous models, and more durable, thanks to the new ‘Ceramic Shield’ glass. The display, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR AMOLED, provides sharper resolution and improved colour accuracy compared to the iPhone 11​​.

The camera system of the iPhone 12 has seen substantial upgrades, with a wider, brighter aperture on the main camera and a new seven-element lens arrangement. It maintains the ability to capture 10-bit Dolby Vision HDR video, a feature highly praised for its stunning results. MagSafe also makes a return in the iPhone 12, allowing wireless chargers and accessories to snap magnetically to the phone​​.

While the iPhone 12’s performance is impressive, it does not significantly outpace the iPhone 11, particularly in terms of battery life. In tests, the iPhone 12 lasted 16 hours and 30 minutes, which is behind its predecessor, although it meets Apple’s quoted stamina. The charging speed is reasonable, with a 20W Apple charger bringing the phone to 50% charge in 30 minutes​​.