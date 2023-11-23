This is the BEST Apple iPhone 12 contract deal this Black Friday
If you’re quick, you can pick up the iPhone 12 with unlimited data for just £25/mth for Black Friday via Affordable Mobiles
Affordable Mobiles is offering a solid Black Friday deal on the Apple iPhone 12, with unlimited data at just £25/mth on a two-year contract and no upfront cost. Considering the iPhone 12’s SIM-free price of £499, this offer is particularly enticing, meaning you’re effectively getting two years of unlimited data for just £101. Way back when we published our iPhone 12 review, it earned four out of five stars and a Recommended award, is an outstanding choice for those seeking a high-quality, previous-generation smartphone experience.
The iPhone 12, lauded for its Dolby Vision video capture and introduction of 5G technology, is thinner and lighter than its predecessor, the iPhone 11. However, it does have some drawbacks, such as the lack of a high refresh rate display and middling battery life. There’s also the fact that it’s a couple of years old now, although it’s still a great option if you want an Apple phone for less.
Featuring Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset, the first 5nm processor in the world, the iPhone 12 offers a significant performance boost. It’s smaller and lighter than previous models, and more durable, thanks to the new ‘Ceramic Shield’ glass. The display, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR AMOLED, provides sharper resolution and improved colour accuracy compared to the iPhone 11.
The camera system of the iPhone 12 has seen substantial upgrades, with a wider, brighter aperture on the main camera and a new seven-element lens arrangement. It maintains the ability to capture 10-bit Dolby Vision HDR video, a feature highly praised for its stunning results. MagSafe also makes a return in the iPhone 12, allowing wireless chargers and accessories to snap magnetically to the phone.
While the iPhone 12’s performance is impressive, it does not significantly outpace the iPhone 11, particularly in terms of battery life. In tests, the iPhone 12 lasted 16 hours and 30 minutes, which is behind its predecessor, although it meets Apple’s quoted stamina. The charging speed is reasonable, with a 20W Apple charger bringing the phone to 50% charge in 30 minutes.
The iPhone 12 offers a balanced mix of features, size and value. It stands out for its exceptional video capture quality, although there are more competitively priced alternatives in the Android market for those looking for an all-around smartphone. This Black Friday deal from Affordable Mobiles makes the iPhone 12 an even more attractive choice for Apple fans.
If you fancy something a bit newer, we’ve being rounding up all the best Black Friday smartphone deals so you can browse them easily, all in one place.