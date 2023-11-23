This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Black Friday deal just got EVEN better
Previously £37/mth, you can now get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 100GB of data for just £34/mth this Black Friday
This Black Friday, Affordable Mobiles offers a compelling deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 100GB of 5G Three data for just £34/mth on a two-year plan, with no upfront cost. This deal undercuts the previous discounted price of £37/mth, making it an attractive offer for those seeking a high-end smartphone with a generous data plan.
Our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review is a glowing recommendation – the phone earned five stars out of five and the Expert Reviews Best Buy award. It stands out for its larger cover display, thinner and lighter design compared to the Z Flip 4, and improved performance, thanks to the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It features 8GB of RAM and options for either 256GB or 512GB of non-expandable storage.
Design-wise, the Z Flip 5 maintains Samsung’s clamshell flip phone style, with a significant reduction in thickness when closed, and a new gapless fold. It boasts a huge exterior cover display, increased to a 3.4in panel, offering greater functionality and a range of widgets, including a full QWERTY keyboard for replying to messages directly from the cover display.
The technical specs of the displays are impressive, with the cover display being a Super AMOLED 2X panel and the main display a 6.7in Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone offers vivid and accurate color reproduction, with two color profiles to choose from: Vivid and Natural.
In terms of performance and battery life, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 shows significant improvements over its predecessor, with faster speeds in CPU-related tasks and gaming performance. The battery life is extended, lasting 22hrs 17mins in video playback tests, though it’s noted that charging is somewhat slow.
The camera setup includes a 12-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, along with a ten-megapixel selfie camera. While the ultrawide camera is the weaker link in the setup, the device still manages to capture detailed and vibrant images, and it supports 4K video recording at 60fps.
Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a highly refined foldable smartphone, making it a compelling choice, especially at the discounted Black Friday offer from Affordable Mobiles. Its combination of innovative design, powerful performance, and high-quality camera makes it a top contender in the foldable phone market.