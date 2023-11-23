This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Black Friday deal just got EVEN better

This Black Friday, Affordable Mobiles offers a compelling deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 100GB of 5G Three data for just £34/mth on a two-year plan, with no upfront cost. This deal undercuts the previous discounted price of £37/mth, making it an attractive offer for those seeking a high-end smartphone with a generous data plan.

View deal at Affordable Mobiles

Our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review is a glowing recommendation – the phone earned five stars out of five and the Expert Reviews Best Buy award. It stands out for its larger cover display, thinner and lighter design compared to the Z Flip 4, and improved performance, thanks to the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It features 8GB of RAM and options for either 256GB or 512GB of non-expandable storage​​.

Design-wise, the Z Flip 5 maintains Samsung’s clamshell flip phone style, with a significant reduction in thickness when closed, and a new gapless fold. It boasts a huge exterior cover display, increased to a 3.4in panel, offering greater functionality and a range of widgets, including a full QWERTY keyboard for replying to messages directly from the cover display​​.