  • Nab a STUNNING Christmas saving on the Samsonite S’cure DLX Spinner suitcase

Deals
Samsonite S'cure DLX Spinner

Save a tidy £30 on our best all-round suitcase this Christmas

This Christmas, travellers have a fantastic opportunity to save a brilliant £30 on the Samsonite S’cure DLX Spinner, a suitcase that strikes the perfect balance between portability and protection. Now reduced from its average price of £165 to only £135, it’s certainly a deal worth considering.

Image of Samsonite S'Cure - Spinner S Hand Luggage, 55 cm, 34 L, Black (Black)

Samsonite S'Cure - Spinner S Hand Luggage, 55 cm, 34 L, Black (Black)

£163.24 Check price

The winner of our best all-round suitcase, the robust S’cure DLX Spinner features a waterproof seal to keep your belongings dry and a triple locking system for security, though the combination numbers might take some getting used to. The suitcase is also designed with an abundance of pockets, compartments, and dividers, offering more organisational options than most, making it easy to keep your items in order.

Weighing 4.1kg, the S’cure DLX Spinner isn’t the lightest option out there, but its Flowlite material and aluminium wheel handle tubes ensure it remains reasonably lightweight considering its size and functionality. With a capacity of 79l and four wheels for smooth manoeuvrability, this suitcase is designed for the long haul, ready to accompany you on numerous journeys.

So, if you’re in the market for a reliable, spacious, and organised travel companion, the Samsonite S’cure DLX Spinner is an excellent choice. With the current £30 saving, it’s an even more attractive option for your festive season travels or as a thoughtful gift for a frequent traveller. Be sure to act quickly though, as this brilliant deal won’t hang around.

