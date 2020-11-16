Best NutriBullet 2023: Make excellent smoothies, protein shakes and sauces in an instant

With so many different styles and features to choose from, finding the best NutriBullet to suit your needs is no easy feat. With the exception of models that have obvious additional features, it can sometimes be difficult to tell one NutriBullet from the next. Luckily, we've got our hands on the top models and have put them through their paces to see which is best for your personal needs.

From nut butter and hummus to smoothies and protein shakes, a NutriBullet is an incredibly fast and easy way to blitz up tough ingredients in as little as 30 seconds. Better still, NutriBullets are known for their ease of use and ease of cleaning, two things that shouldn’t be taken for granted.

If you want to know more about what to expect from a NutriBullet, our buying guide below will take you through everything you need to know before you make a purchase.

Underneath this, you will find our reviews of the very best NutriBullets for every budget and need.

Best NutriBullet: At a glance

How to choose the best NutriBullet for you

How do NutriBullets work?

With the exception of the multifunctional models, NutriBullets work by twisting and clicking a blending cup into the base of the machine. This automatically starts up when the cup is locked in place and automatically stops after one minute. You can manually stop blending sooner by unlocking the cup from the base.

Can I make hot drinks and dips in a NutriBullet?

For the most part, no. Hot liquids shouldn’t be put in your NutriBullet. The two exceptions to this are the NutriBullet Blender Combo and NutriBullet Rx, which have jugs suitable for hot liquids.

Can NutriBullets go in the dishwasher?

NutriBullet cups and most lids are top drawer dishwasher-safe. However, be sure to double check before hand as not all parts are suitable for dishwashing. The base and blade should never be put in a dishwasher.

If you want an everyday smoothie maker that can tackle celery, spinach and small amounts of ice or nuts, then the basic models, which start at £30, are a good choice. However, these models aren’t ideal for crushing lots of ice or whipping up batches of nut butter. For that, we suggest something with a tad more power, such as the 900 Series and above. These start at around £80 and go up to £150 for premium, multifunctional models. Consider what you want to get out of your NutriBullet both now and in the future before you make a final decision, sometimes it’s wise to invest a little more.

READ NEXT: Best juicers

The best NutriBullets to buy in 2023

1. NutriBullet 600 Series: Best basic NutriBullet for smoothies

Price: £70 | Buy now from Amazon



The 600 Series is arguably the most popular NutriBullet and for good reason. It’s a compact, one- to two-person blender with classic and short cup attachments, as well as a keep-fresh lid for storing smoothies in the fridge. Both cups can be used for blending, and are compact enough to double as drinking vessels too, meaning less mess and clean up time.

During testing, the NutriBullet 600 had no problem blitzing through seeds and nuts – as long as there was some liquid in the mixture – and it pulverised fibrous veg such as celery in an instant. When the largest cup was filled to capacity, we ended up with a silky–smooth mixture in just 30-40 seconds. However, when faced with more than a few ice cubes, the 600 Series did struggle a tad compared to its more powerful siblings; if you’re crushing ice regularly, you may want to opt for a more powerful option. For the everyday user, though, this compact NutriBullet packs a serious punch and is great value for money.

Key specs – Main cup capacity: 0.7l; Motor wattage: 600W; Accessories: Mini cup, keep fresh lid; Additional functions: N/A

2. NutriBullet 900 Series: Best NutriBullet for ice and nuts

Price: £89 | Buy now from Amazon

If you’re willing to spend a little more, you can get your hands on the NutriBullet 900 Series. This version has a 900W motor rather than the 600W you will find on the basic NutriBullet. That extra power means it will be able to handle slightly more vigorous tasks such as blitzing ice and puréeing nuts without the motor heating up or burning out.

Apart from the additional motor power, the 900 Series offers a slightly larger second blending cup and a flip-top lid, for easier on-the-go consumption. In our option, the additional capacity and flip-top lid aren’t worth the extra price alone, but with a more powerful motor, it’s certainly worth considering if you're often tackling ice or nuts.

Key specs – Main cup capacity: 0.96l; Motor wattage: 900W; Accessories: Two large cups and a flip-top lid; Additional functions: N/A

3. NutriBullet Magic Bullet: Best one-person NutriBullet

Price: £30 | Buy now from Amazon

This tiny Magic Bullet is one for solo smoothie lovers. The base bullet and additional jugs are a tad smaller than other models we reviewed, making it ideal if you only want to prepare one smoothie or portion of sauce at a time. However, the Magic Bullet Deluxe version does come with two additional cups and three lids, including a protein shaker-style lid and a flip-top lid. So if you do want to prepare drinks in advance you can do so.

During testing, we filled the main cup to maximum capacity to see how well it ran. Much like its siblings, it only took around 30-40 seconds for the Magic Bullet to blitz tough veggies such as celery into oblivion, leaving behind a perfect smoothie. According to NutriBullet, you can also crush ice in this model, but we found that its 200W motor struggled unless the ice was in small chunks. If you plan to make a lot of ice-based drinks, you’re better off opting for a more powerful model. For basic smoothies, though, it’s ideal.

Key specs – Main cup capacity: 0.6l; Motor wattage: 200W; Accessories: Basic kit (none), deluxe version (two additional jugs, three lids); Additional functions: N/A

4. NutriBullet Blender Combo: Best all-in-one NutriBullet

Price: £130 | Buy now from Nutribullet

NutriBullet’s latest model combines the classic NutriBullet smoothie maker with high-powered blending and puréeing features for an impressive three-in-one processor that chomps through everything from ice to onions.

The Blender Combo works a little differently from the other plug-in-and-go NutriBullets we’ve tested, with a selection of functions available rather than just the one. There’s the classic smoothie setting that the NutriBullet is most famous for, as well as three buttons for puréeing on low, medium or high. Low is best for thin sauces and pancake batters, whereas high will help you tackle tougher jobs such as thick nut butters or dips like hummus. There’s also a dedicated pulse function for finely dicing veggies or meat – ideal if you’re prepping a bolognese or soup. What’s more, unlike the classic smoothie cups, the blender jug is also suitable for puréeing hot foods and liquid.

For the most part, the Blender Combo lived up to its claims. The smoothie function worked as well as the other NutriBullets we tested and the highest purée setting didn’t struggle to whip up a thick and creamy hummus. The only niggle is that the pulse function didn’t work as well with fewer ingredients in the jug. We pulsed two sticks of celery and a carrot and found that food was simply blown out to the edges, meaning scraping down the sides was necessary. This wasn’t an issue with larger quantities, however, making it better suited to bulk cooking.

Key specs – Main cup capacity: 1.8l; Motor wattage: 1,200W; Accessories: Three smoothie cups, two lids, tamper, cleaning brush; Additional functions: Three speed puree, pulse function

5. NutriBullet RX: Best high powered NutriBullet for tough jobs

Price: £129 | Buy now from Amazon



With a whopping 1,700W motor, the NutriBullet Rx is the brand's most powerful model, specifically designed for all those extra-tough jobs. Much like the Combo reviewed above, though, it's a lot more than just a blender. The Rx also boasts a soup making function, which blends then heats soup – all in a very impressive seven minutes. Simply pop your veg into the dedicated soup jug, hold the button down on the front for two seconds to switch over to the soup function, then sit back and wait for your soup.

In testing, the classic smoothie function worked like a dream, but that’s not surprising considering how well the others on this list performed. Soup making, however, was a bit of a mixed bag. We found that seven minutes simply wasn’t long enough to cook out aromatics such as garlic and onion, meaning the end product – while perfectly smooth and hot – contained a few partially raw ingredients. However, if you cook off aromatics before adding them to the Rx, it will work a treat and will still be much quicker than pot cooking. What’s more, other ingredients cooked out well in that time, so it still deserves a place on our roundup.

If soup-making is top of your list, however, we would suggest checking out our roundup of dedicated soup makers with blending functions instead. A good soup maker really will do all the hard work for you.

Key specs – Main cup capacity: 1,3l; Motor wattage: 1,700W; Accessories: Two blender jobs, one souper blaster jug with lids, one blade remover tool; Additional functions: Soup making

6. NutriBullet Juicer: Best NutriBullet for juicing

Price: £100 | Buy now from Nutribullet

If you prefer juice over a thick smoothie, NutriBullet’s very own centrifugal juicer comes with everything you need to make the fresh stuff at home. In the box, you will find the juicer, a 767ml lidded pitcher, a scrubbing brush and a recipe book. It looks smart, is compact enough to keep on your counter, and has a wide 3in feed chute so you can juice medium-sized apples and oranges whole. There are also two different speed settings for soft and hard fruits – so you can get the most juice out of whatever fruit or vegetable you’re using.

In testing it performed well, despite its compact size. Juice came out consistently pulp-free and while there was a tad more foam than we would have liked, it wasn’t the end of the world. As with most fast juicers, it’s quite noisy, so that’s something to consider before you buy. All in all, this is a great little entry-level juicer – ideal if you’re looking for something that won’t cost the earth.

Key specs – Main cup capacity: 767ml; Motor wattage: 800W; Accessories: Pitcher with foam seperator lid; Additional functions: Low and high speed settings

7. NutriBullet Go: Best NutriBullet for commuting and the gym

Price: £40 | Buy now from Nutribullet

NutriBullet’s first cordless blender is a compact smoothie maker ideal for whizzing up fruity drinks and protein shakes on the go. The 370ml cup is much smaller than anything else you will find on this roundup, meaning it might not be ideal for everyone, but its design is ideal for a single serving when you’re at the gym or out and about.

Its somewhat small 70W power rating means you shouldn’t expect the same kind of blending capabilities as NutriBullet’s classic models, however, this doesn’t mean it can’t make a delicious drink. In testing, we found that it produced wonderfully creamy smoothies and shakes in under a minute. What’s more, a full charge (around three hours) lasted for ages: NutriBullet claims you can get 20 blends out of this, but we found it depends on how much you add to the blender, as well as how thick the ingredients are.

Alongside its speedy blending time, we found the Go to be lightweight and compact enough to fit into all our work and gym bags. It also didn’t leak, no matter how much we moved it around. If you like to prep your drinks ahead but don’t want to be held back by a cord, this is worth considering.

Key specs – Main cup capacity: 370ml; Motor wattage: 70W; Accessories: USB charging cable; Additional functions: Cordless