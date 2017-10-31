Best Christmas jumpers 2021: Get in the festive spirit with these loud and proud Christmas jumpers

The best Christmas jumpers are often the worst. It's no surprise that the ugly Christmas sweater competition has become such a staple of homes and offices across the country during the festive period; sure, a classy cardigan is perfectly fine, but who doesn't love to shock friends, colleagues and strangers with an outlandish, garish and frankly offensive item of Christmas clothing?

This year, you don't need to spend hours hunting for the perfect Christmas jumper to ruin the holiday season for everyone else. We've spent quite a bit of time hunting down the most hideous jumper we could find – and then scouted out a few saner options just for good measure. After all, not everyone enjoys drawing attention to themselves.

Without further ado, here's our pick of the best Christmas jumpers to buy.

The best Christmas jumpers to buy in 2021

1. Idgreatim Unisex Ugly Christmas Jumper: Ugliest Christmas jumper

Price: From £21 | Buy now from Amazon



Let's be honest: This is a generically hideous Christmas jumper from a little-known brand on Amazon. But my gosh, just look at it. Such is the intensity of the all-out assault on your eyes that it's quite hard to stare at this particular jumper for longer than a few seconds at a time. We're particularly fond of the fact that were it not for the hats, baubles and Clipart holly, this jumper wouldn't be even remotely Christmassy. It would just be kittens, riding pizza, in space. And that, ladies and gents, is what ugly Christmas jumpers are all about. If this one doesn't appeal – and why would it – there are a huge number of alternatives available.

Key details – Fabric: Something itchy, no doubt; Sizes available: None that will fit you; Colour options: Do kittens count as colours?

2. Twenty-Seven Gangsta Wrapper Christmas Jumper: Punniest Christmas jumper

Price: £24 | Buy now from Not on the High Street



We love this sweatshirt-style Christmas jumper, with a clever play on words. The text is bold and it’s soft against the skin. It comes out well from the washing machine (although we’d advise washing it inside out to protect the text) and it also stands out for the wide range of sizes to cater for both men and women. Also check out their personalised “Santa’s Little Helper” jumpers for kids and “Ho Ho Ho” jumpers for adults, both in the same style. Don’t tumble dry it or iron it, though, if you want it to last.

Key details – Fabric: 75% cotton, 25% polyester fleece; Sizes available: S, M, L for women, S, M, L for men; Colour options: One

Buy now from Not on the High Street

3. Numskull Official Star Wars Boba Fett Jumper: Nerdiest Christmas jumper

Price: £40 | Buy now from Amazon





We may not be getting a new season of The Mandalorian in our collective stockings this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still show your love for the galaxy far, far away. And how best to show said love? With some cheesy Christmas attire.

Ahead of the highly anticipated The Mandalorian spin-off series, The Book of Boba Fett, why not gift yourself or the other Star Wars nut in your life a thoroughly Cheddary Boba Fett-themed Christmas jumper? This stunning piece of knitwear imitates the iconic armour worn by everyone's favourite bounty hunter and comes emblazoned with images of Slave I, Boba's Mandalorian helmet, his EE-3 carbine rifle, his wheat-sheaf crest and the Mandalorian crest.

It’s not going to win any ugly Christmas jumper competitions (although it might come runner-up), but this cosy sweater is the best way to wear your nerd credentials on your sleeve, chest, and back this Christmas.

Key details – Fabric: 100% acrylic; Sizes available: XXS - 5XL; Colour options: None

4. Illuminated Apparel Interactive Glow Christmas Tree Jumper: Best glow-in-the-dark Christmas jumper

Price: £30 | Buy now from Not on the High Street



This is a great novelty jumper. It’s printed with a luminescent ink, which you can draw on using the bundled glow torch. When the glow effect fades after about five minutes, you just start all over again. It's a great way of becoming the centre of attention at the Christmas party or family get-together, although be warned that everyone will want to draw on you. You can wash it, but don’t go above 30°C and make sure you turn it inside out first.

Key specs – Fabric: 100% cotton; Sizes available: S, M, L, XL; Colour options: One

Buy now from Not on the High Street

5. Reynisfjall Jacquard Nordic Fairisle: Best traditional men’s Christmas jumper

Price: £22 | Buy now from Amazon



For that classic, Christmas jumper look, nothing quite jingles the bell like a Nordic-style knit. The Fairisle design offers a healthy dose of holiday cheer with trees, snowflakes and reindeer, while the ribbed hemline and cuffs will keep that winter chill from creeping in where it’s not wanted.

Soft and stretchy, this jumper is equally suited to slipping over office wear for the work Christmas do, or for lounging around at home, picking your way through a mountain of chocolates. There are only two colour choices for this exact style– the Oxblood number pictured above and the very wintery Navy option – but both hit the mark for that classic Christmas aesthetic.

Key details – Fabric: 100% acrylic; Sizes available: S, M, L, XL, 2XL; Colour options: Navy, Oxblood

6. FANGJIN Chunky Knit Turtleneck: Best cosy women’s Christmas jumper

Price: From £27 | Buy now from Amazon



When the weather outside is frightful, there are few things as delightful as sinking into the cosy depths of an oversized jumper. This chunky knit turtleneck is soft and loose, with oversized sleeves that can easily be bunched up around your hands, making it the perfect counter against a cold winter’s night. There are several colours available, but if you ask us, this blocked red, white and black option is the most festive – like a modernist take on Santa’s classic getup.

Key details – Fabric: 100% acrylic; Sizes available: S, M, L, XL; Colour options: Black, Green, Red, Green/White/Grey, Red/White/Black