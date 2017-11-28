Best ski jackets 2021: Hit the slopes in warmth and comfortable from just £40

Planning on hitting the piste this winter? Then you’ll need a warm, waterproof, jacket to ensure you get the most from your time on the slopes. Jackets specifically designed for skiers and snowboarders are ideal as they usually come with additional features that you don’t typically find in jackets intended for cold city mornings and frosty countryside walks.

Below you’ll find our picks of the best ski jackets for men and women. These picks are suited for bluebird days and snow storm-swept evenings alike, so no matter the conditions these jackets will keep you warm and cozy.

How to pick the best ski jacket for you

A snowsports jacket is a must-have for the mountains. There are numerous designs on the market, but there are just two two key factors to keep in mind when picking the right jacket: a good winter outer layer should be warm (yet breathable), and waterproof. Your new coat should keep you cosy on a cold ski lift, cool on the piste – and dry, if you take a tumble into a snow drift.

Ski gear tends to be pretty expensive, with most jackets priced upwards of £100. Our list contains some great options at lower prices, but it’s worth investing in something well made and comfortable. You could even get more wear out of it on cold days in the city and on winter hikes.

How important is waterproofing?

In the freezing snow, it’s vital. Avoid any garments that claim to be “water-resistant”; look for a jacket that’s made with a waterproof fabric such as Gore-Tex, or that has a hydrostatic rating. A jacket with a rating of more than 1,500mm should be capable of withstanding rain and snow, but we’d recommend 3,000mm or above to be on the safe side. 10,000mm or more should keep you completely dry in any weather. Taped seams and a snow skirt will also help to keep the snow out and warmth in.

What else should I look out for?

Snowsports-specific jackets tend to have a host of features that you won’t find in a regular winter jacket. Look for a warm fleece lining, a snowskirt (a tighter inner layer to stop snow creeping in if you fall), a Lift-pass pocket on the jacket’s sleeve, an inner pocket for valuables, and inner sleeves with thumb holes (to stop your sleeves from riding up). A hood is also a useful plus, especially if you won’t be wearing a helmet. Ski jackets often come in bright patterns and colours, and that’s not only to make a fashion statement – a bright outer layer makes you easier to spot on busy pistes.

READ NEXT: Our pick of the best sunglasses for men and women

The best ski jackets to buy

1. Roxy Wildlife snow jacket for women: Best all-rounder

Price: £235 | Buy now from Roxy

Roxy’s stylish Wildlife jacket packs in all the design features you’d want in a ski outer, including a comfortable snow skirt, a Lift-pass pocket, a well-designed hood that fits nicely, and excellent waterproofing – it’s rated at 15,000mm. It’s also warm and comfortable to wear, with a longer, snowboard-style cut that means it won’t ride up when you’re skiing hard or attempting tricks in the park. It isn’t cheap, but the Wildlife is definitely worth the spend – it’s a jacket you can wear day in, day out.

Key specs – Waterproofing: 15,000mm; Snowskirt: Yes; Material: Recycled polyester blend; Lift-pass pocket: Yes; Hood: Yes

Buy now from Roxy

2. Protest Giggile jacket for women: Most versatile snowsports jacket

Price: £95 | Buy now from Amazon





The clever Giggile features a removable, zipped-in inner layer. With this in place, you have a ski jacket that’s lovely and warm, and highly waterproof – it’s rated at an impressive 20,000mm. Unzip the inner layer and you have a lightweight waterproof shell that’s ideal for warmer weather, or for wearing on spring and autumn walks, along with a serviceable down jacket you can wear on its own. Both layers are slim-fitting and include intelligently placed pockets, a comfortable snowskirt and a flattering hood. Perfect.

Key specs – Waterproofing: 20,000mm; Snowskirt: Yes; Material: Polyester; Lift-pass pocket: Yes; Hood: Yes

3. Arc’Teryx Theta jacket for men: Best for professionals

Price: £400 | Buy now from Arc'Teryx

It’s eye-wateringly expensive, but if you’re a ski instructor spending the winter working in cold climates then this excellent jacket will do you proud. It’s fully waterproof with Gore-Tex, and is deceptively light – it feels almost flimsy until you stick it on and discover how much instant warmth it generates. The helmet-compatible hood makes it a great all-rounder for other winter sports, too, such as mountaineering and ice-climbing. If you’re just looking to spend the odd long weekend in the Alps then it’s definitely overkill, but if you need a jacket that won’t let you down, look no further.

Key specs – Waterproofing: Gore-Tex Pro; Snowskirt: Waist drawcord; Material: 40D and 80D; Lift-pass pocket: Yes; Hood: Yes

Buy now from Arc'Teryx

4. Mountain Warehouse Dusk ski jacket: Best budget jacket

Price: £35 | Buy now from Mountain Warehouse

If you’re on a tight budget, look no further than Mountain Warehouse’s Dusk jacket. It’s been thermal tested down to -30 degrees C, and developed in a laboratory, giving it a quality and robustness we’re more used to seeing on slightly more expensive jackets. It’s windproof and has an excellent active fit – perfect for being on the slopes. We also liked the snowskirt, which prevents the white stuff from creeping inside the jacket. Overall, a well-fitting, affordable buy that will impress in the mountains.

Key specs – Waterproofing: 3,000mm; Snowskirt: Yes; Material: 100% Polyester; Lift-pass pocket: Yes; Hood: Yes

Buy now from Mountain Warehouse

5. Oneskee ski suits for men and women: Best for long days on the pistes

Price: £149 | Buy now from Amazon

Why buy a jacket when you could go for an entire outfit? Oneskee’s fun ski suits are a great alternative to a jacket and salopette combo. They offer great waterproofing, with fewer points of entry for snow, and are available in myriad colour combinations for both men and women. We love the warm lining and the baggy cut, which makes them extremely comfortable to wear all day, while internal adjustable braces ensure the perfect fit. The only slightly odd design element is that the hood zips all the way up – not recommended when you’re bombing down the slopes.

Key specs – Waterproofing: 10,000mm; Snowskirt: N/A; Material: Nylon SnowSense shell; Lift-pass pocket: Yes; Hood: Yes

6. Scott Explorair 3L Women's Jacket: Best for style

Price: £275 | Buy now from Scott Sports

We really like the look of the Explorair: it has a slim active fit, a soft to the touch material, and it comes in a range of attractive designs and grown-up colours. Rated at 20,000mm for waterproofing, it’s all you’ll ever need, and the three-layer system means that it has a bit of thickness and windproofing to it as well. It’s fully equipped with a snowskirt and helmet-compatible hood, as well as durable-looking taped seams. It isn’t bulky, so wouldn’t look out of place on a good mountaineering walk as well as on the slopes.

Key specs – Waterproofing: 20,000mm; Snowskirt: Yes; Material: 100% polyester; Lift-pass pocket: Yes; Hood: Yes

Buy now from Scott Sports