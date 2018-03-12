Best secateurs 2022: Our pick of the top garden secateurs from just £11

Keeping your garden in tip-top condition involves a lot of pruning, and nothing makes this harder than a dull or clunky pair of secateurs. Switch them out for a new pair with sharp blades and some decent engineering, and you’ll be amazed at the difference it makes. With the best secateurs, you can chop through tough stems, trim your shrubs or deadhead your roses in a snap.

There’s a wide range of secateurs out there, though, and they’re not all designed to tackle the same jobs. What’s more, there are big differences in style and comfort, which might sway your decision one way or the other. Read on to find out what makes the best secateurs, and which ones are the right ones for you.

Best secateurs: At a glance

How to choose the best secateurs for you

What types of secateurs are there?

There are two main types of secateurs, the anvil type that brings a blade straight down onto a blunter cutting platform, and the bypass type that passes two blades past each other, like a pair of scissors.

Anvil types need to be kept sharp as if the blade starts to dull their cutting ability can suffer, especially if attacking small, soft stems that might get squashed or torn.

Bypass secateurs benefit from their scissoring action, cutting cleanly, but aren’t always suitable for left-handers as most are made with a right-handed action. Conversely, anvil-bladed tools are often blunter at the tip, and lack the sharp point of a bypass pair that can be inserted into smaller places.

Some secateurs have a ratchet mechanism that gradually closes the blades over the course of a couple of squeezes of the handles, which is useful if you have small hands or don’t have the strength to squeeze them closed in one push.

Watch out for your tool’s recommended maximum cutting diameter. The blades may open wider, but loppers or a small saw may be a better choice for thicker stems or small branches.

Secateurs are available in many different sizes, just like the hands of gardeners, and it’s always a good idea to handle them in-store to get a feel for how they’ll be in use. If you’ve got big hands, don’t assume you’ll need the largest pair you can find – the length of handles may be a greater concern than the sheer size of the blades.

How should I care for the secateurs?

You should sharpen your secateurs with a steel or whetstone as soon as you notice a change in their cutting ability, as blunt blades will cause more harm to your plants by not cutting cleanly, possibly allowing in fungal infection or leading to insect damage.

Sap is deposited on the blades at almost every pruning session and should be wiped off after every use, otherwise it can clog your blades, introduce corrosion, and cause them to be unpleasant to use.

Clean them with soapy water, make sure they’re properly dry, and give the mechanism a spray with lubricant before putting them away. If you’ve been cutting back diseased foliage, consider a quick bath in disinfectant to avoid transferring the malady.

How much should I spend?

You can get a pair of secateurs relatively cheaply, from around £10. On cheaper pairs, watch out for the central spring mechanism, as this may break easily, rendering the tool useless.

Cheaper blades may also require more frequent sharpening as they can be made of inferior metals that lose their edge more quickly. Expensive Japanese secateurs use quality steel that’s purported to keep its sharpness for longer, but their price means they’re out of reach for most gardeners.

What features should I look out for?

The main choice in secateurs is between the anvil or bypass actions, and whether you want a ratchet or not. Once you’ve made your mind up on these, everything else is relatively minor. Look out for things such as safety catches, which will keep the secateurs closed when they’re not in use; or replaceable parts such as the all-important spring.

Bright colours can make the tool more easily seen if you drop them in the grass, and save buying a replacement pair, while a simple loop on the handle, to which a wristband can be attached, will also save you from dropping them. A holster that clips onto your waistband is a useful accessory that can help prevent losing your tools too.

Lightweight plastics or aluminium in their construction will make them easier to use on a long day in the garden, while a closed-loop lower handle can make it easier to open them if they get stuck and the spring needs a little help. A lower handle that rotates as you close your fingers will reduce the strain on your hand, but isn’t a feature seen on many pairs.

The best secateurs you can buy

1. Gardena 8798 Comfort Ratchet Secateurs: The strongest secateurs

Price: £40





Gardena’s heavy-duty anvil secateurs feature a beefy ratchet mechanism that gives you three times the cutting power. Combine that with the anvil design, and the non-stick upper blade will cut through branches up to 25mm in diameter, while the lower anvil stops them slipping.

This pair is particularly effective against dead or dry wood, slicing through branches you’d swear you’d need longer-handled loppers for with just three squeezes. However, it didn’t have any problems pruning smaller twigs of greener wood.

They’re heavier than the average pair of secateurs – and a lot more expensive – but they’re built like a tank and come with a 25-year warranty. You’ll need fairly big hands to hold them fully open, but the soft outer mouldings make them comfortable to grip. If you’ve got tough shrubs and small trees to keep in order, you’ll want these beauties by your side.

Key specs – Weight: 236g; Length: 20.7cm; Max cutting width: 25mm

2. Spear Jackson Razorsharp 6358RS: The best secateurs for big hands

Price: £19





These anvil-style shears have a ratchet action so you can close them with multiple pulls of the handle while cutting harder branches, and a looped lower handle for pulling them open again easily.

There’s a safety catch for keeping them closed. The loop is big enough for large hands, but try them out first if you often wear thick gloves.

The aluminium body is accented with a non-slip plastic coating on the top handle, but could do with some padding below, as the metal of the lower handle can be hard on bare fingers.

With extremely sharp, Teflon-coated blades, they’re aimed at thicker, harder branches and stems, but the maximum cutting diameter is 20mm, the same as many other secateurs.

Key specs – Weight: 231g; Length: 21cm; Max cutting width: 20mm

3. Wilkinson Sword 1111141W Aluminium Bypass Pruner: The best basic secateurs

Price: £11



Combining aluminium handles with carbon-steel blades, these bypass pruners are no-nonsense cutting tools suitable for either right- or left-handed use.

The handles incorporate soft-grip material, which makes the secateurs more comfortable to use when you’re not wearing gloves, and a red plastic safety catch holds them closed until you’re ready to prune.

These are a classic tool with which to prune your roses, and their cutting diameter of 20mm is more than enough for most jobs. You don’t get anything special with a set of secateurs like this, but what there is – particularly the sharp, carbon steel blades – is well made and the coiled spring returns them to the open position easily.

If you prefer an anvil pruner, there’s one in the same range for the same price: model number 1111140W.

Key specs – Weight: 200g; Length: 19.5cm; Max cutting width: 20mm

4. Wolf-Garten RR5000 Professional Bypass Aluminium Secateurs: The most comfortable secateurs

Price: £35



With a cutting width of 25mm, these can accommodate some larger branches, but lack the ratchet or gearing mechanisms to really make short work of them.

They’re a brightly coloured pair, with a double-sided safety catch that can be opened easily by right- or left-handers. The aluminium handles are softened on top and bottom by plastic panels, and there’s a rubber pad to stop a sudden closure from hurting your hand.

A hex nut on the left-hand side of the blade mounting allows a degree of disassembly to replace the blades, and there’s a wrist loop built into the top handle to make them harder to lose.

They fit well in the hand, springing open with a flick of the thumb and not taking much pressure to close, but are weightier than other pairs, and front-heavy.

Key specs – Weight: 399g; Length: 15.2cm; Max cutting width: 25mm

5. Gardena 8857 Garden Secateurs: The best secateurs for easy pruning

Price: £17





These lightweight Gardena secateurs are perfect for most pruning jobs. They’ve got enough welly to handle the odd thick stem, without losing that nice, easy action that can keep you deadheading roses or tidying up unruly shrubs for hours. What’s more, the adjustable design gives you a choice of two handle widths, making them better for gardeners with small hands.

The safety lock on the top has an interim setting for cutting smaller stems. This means you don’t have to relax your grip so much when you’re snipping away, which can make a big difference when you’ve got a lot of smaller shrubs and perennials to prune. In fact, comfort is a real theme here, thanks to light but robust plastics, precision-ground stainless steel blades and a soft-touch grip on the top handle.

For your average, day-to-day pruning jobs, it’s hard to find a better pair of secateurs.

Key specs – Weight: 155g; Length: 19.7cm; Max cutting width: 22mm

6. Grüntek Secateurs Flamingo: The best ratchet secateurs

Price: £12



These ratchet-style secateurs tick plenty of boxes for the price, including a switchable opening width that caters to small and large hands, and a secure gear mechanism that makes easy work of cutting through thicker stems.

Trust its precision cut-blade to offer fantastic sharpening abilities, and its Teflon coated upper blade and high-strength, carbon-steel lower blade are more than up for the job. Plus, its ergonomically designed handle feels comfortable to hold for extended periods of time.

Key specs – Weight: 216g; Length: 20.5cm; Max cutting width: 18mm

7. Stihl Professional Secateurs: The best bypass secateurs for light and heavy pruning

Price: £44



These bypass secateurs may have the name of German chainsaw company Stihl on them, and the word “Germany” stamped plainly on their blades, but otherwise they’re more or less identical to Wilkinson Sword’s Razorcut Pro bypass secateurs.

We’ve chosen these thanks to their bright orange colour (rather than black, which is handy if you drop them in the flower bed), the safety switch only having one position, a wider top handle, and a slightly different design for the chrome-plated blades that enables wire cutting and sap collection.

Their maximum cutting width is a meaty 25mm, so they’re good for taking on thicker stems.

Key specs – Weight: 225g; Length: 21.5cm; Max cutting width: 25mm