M2 Apple Mac mini announced and it's faster and cheaper than before

Nothing should come as a surprise in the world of tech these days but Apple’s unveiling of the latest Mac mini is the closest we’ve come in recent times. Announced via a simple press release alongside new MacBook Pro laptops and M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, the latest Mac mini not only arrives with a significant performance upgrade courtesy of that new Apple silicon, but also starts at a lower price than 2021’s M1-based model.

READ NEXT: These are the best laptop you can buy today

The difference is only £50 for the base model Mac mini but any price reduction is a bonus right now when everything else is getting more expensive. That entry-level model costs £649 and comes with 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of SSD storage, with options to specify up to 24GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD and 10 Gigabit Ethernet.

The M2 Pro version starts at a much more expensive £1,399 and comes with 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD with options to boost that to 32GB of RAM and 8TB.

We already know what the M2 chipset can do, courtesy of the M2 MacBook Air, but the M2 Pro-based Mac mini should be an entirely different proposition. It comes with more cores – either two or four depending on the model you choose – and double the memory bandwidth of the M2 at 200MB/sec. Plus, the GPU can be configured with up to 19 cores, which is nine more than the standard M2 and three more than the M1 Pro.

Naturally, there’s a raft of performance improvements associated with these upgrades, with Apple claiming the new M2 Pro is faster at the rather vague task of "image processing" in Photoshop than the M1 Pro by 40% and 25% faster at compiling in Xcode.

Alas, the Mac mini cannot be configured with Apple’s most powerful chip, the new M2 Max, but that would probably be overkill for a compact machine such as this.

All of this is exciting stuff, but the internal upgrades are, unfortunately, the limit of Apple's ambitions with this update. The physical box this is all installed in, attractive though it is, remains the same as before: a low-profile aluminium casing, finished in matte silver with a selection of ports arrayed along the rear.

There is one small difference, though: M2 Pro models get an extra pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, significantly boosting physical connecitivity.

The new Apple Mac mini is available to order right away, with orders shipping from the 24th of January. We hope to bring you a review just as soon as we can lay our hands on one.

READ NEXT: These are the best laptop you can buy today