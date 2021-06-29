Best dog clippers 2021: Keep your dog looking neat and tidy with these grooming tools

When choosing products for your dog’s grooming routine, you’d be amazed at the range available. If you’re paying top whack to have your dog groomed at a professional salon, you could save yourself a lot of cash by taking matters into your own hands.

It’s also sensible, if you have a nervous or anxious dog, to do the grooming yourself. Some dogs don’t cope well with being left with a stranger for a long time, and it can also be a good way to bond with your pet.

You’ll need a good set of clippers if your dog has long or thick fur. Investing in a quality pair that will do a good job can save a fortune compared to visiting the groomer, so it’s worth doing a little bit of research before choosing.

In this guide, we’ll look at a number of different dog clippers to suit different needs, including for those with thicker fur, for nervous dogs who might be scared of the noise, and those that offer outstanding value for money.

Save 15% on the PetLab Dog Clippers At Amazon, you can save £5 when you buy the PetLab Dog Clipper set – but hurry as this deal will go in a matter of days. This cordless clipper is great for both newbies and old hands at dog clipping. It comes with blades between 0.8 and 2mm as well as accessories like scissors, combs, and nail trimmers to make for a perfect pooch pampering kit. Amazon Was £30 Now £25 Buy Now

Best dog clippers: at a glance

READ NEXT: Best dog bed

How to choose the best dog clippers for you

How much should I spend on dog clippers?

This depends on a couple of different factors, including how thick or long your dog’s fur is, how nervous they are, and how often you think you’ll need to do the job. Don’t necessarily be tempted to go for the cheapest option, especially if it’s something you need to do frequently, as you could end up having to shell out again if they don’t perform too well. A good figure for everyday clippers is around the £30 mark, but you could consider spending more if you want to make sure you’re getting the best quality.

Do all dogs need clippers?

No. If your dog has very short hair, it’s unlikely that you’ll need dog clippers. That said, even dogs with short hair can sometimes benefit from clipping in certain areas, such as around the eyes, in between their paw pads and around their rear end. Otherwise, other grooming products such as brushes and mitts might be more suitable.

Can I use my human clippers on my dog?

We wouldn’t advise you to do this unless you’re absolutely desperate. It’s better to wait until you’ve invested in a pair of dog clippers, which tend to be less powerful (and therefore less frightening), and better suited to your dog’s skin, which is thinner than human skin.

How often should I clip my dog’s fur?

This really depends on your dog’s fur length and the state you want them to be in. A good rule of thumb for dogs with thick hair is once a month, which will ensure they stay looking smart and stay nice and cool.

READ NEXT: Our pick of the best dog toys

The best dog clippers to buy in 2021

1. PetLab Dog Clippers Kit: Best overall dog clippers

Price: £30 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’re new to dog clipping, this is a good starter kit. As well as the clipper, you get a range of accessories, including scissors, combs and nail trimmers, so it represents excellent value.

The PetLab clipper is designed to be used cordlessly, but if it’s out of charge, you can also use it with the cord attached. There are three blade lengths and four comb attachments for hair of different length.

You have control over speed, and the clipper is designed to be quiet, which should make it suitable for nervous dogs that might be scared of noisier clippers. An LED display shows you how much charge you have left, as well as the chosen speed.

Key specs – Materials: Titanium and ceramic; Weight: 580g; Cordless: Yes; Blade lengths: 0.8–2mm

2. Everesta Dog Clippers: Best-value dog clippers

Price: £24 | Buy now from Amazon



If you don’t want to spend too much but still want something that performs well, this value kit could be the one for you.

It offers a good level of versatility, with different blade lengths and four different comb attachments. It’s also cordless, making it easier to use – especially if you’ve got a wriggly dog. It’s designed to be quiet so as not to scare your pooch, and you should get about 60 minutes use out of one charge. If you run out, you can use it with a cord, too.

The blade can be detached from the clippers for convenient cleaning, and it comes with a cleaning brush to remove any obvious hairs. Being a basic model, you don’t get a speed selector or LED display, but for an all-round performer, it’s a great place to begin.

Key specs – Materials: Titanium and ceramic; Weight: 620g; Cordless: Yes; Blade lengths: 0.8–2mm

3. OMORC Dog Clippers with Strong Power: Best dog clippers for long hair

Price: £46 Buy now from Amazon



If you’ve got a pooch with lusciously thick or long locks, you’ll probably need a heavier-duty clipper to really tame their tresses.

This clipper from OMORC is designed for the job, with a more powerful motor than some of the others on this list. For that reason, it isn’t cordless, but as you’ll probably need to use it for longer than a standard battery clipper can last anyway, that’s understandable.

Despite it being more powerful, the working noise is under 60dB, so it should still be quiet enough for most pets. With different blade lengths and eight comb attachments, these clippers are extremely flexible.

Key specs – Material: Carbon steel; Weight: 800g; Cordless: No; Blade lengths: 0.8–2mm

4. Scaredy Cut Silent Pet Grooming Kit: Best clippers for nervous dogs

Price: £40 | Buy now from Amazon



If you have a very nervous dog, the buzzing from even very quiet electric clippers can be too much for them to take. This invention is designed to take the stress out of grooming for just that kind of dog.

Essentially, it’s a pair of scissors with comb attachments that you use to determine the length of your dog’s fur. With the Scaredy Cut kit you can slowly build up to getting your nervous dog used to grooming, perhaps even getting them to a level where you can move on to standard clippers.

You might also want to invest in a pair of these for a quick tidy up in between professional grooms, especially if your dog has particularly long or unruly fur.

Key specs – Material: Stainless steel; Weight: 159g; Cordless: N/A; Cut lengths: 0.5in–1in

5. Pecute Pet Paw Clippers: Best clippers for paws and small areas

Price: £22 | Buy now from Amazon



Some dogs don’t need extensive all-over grooming, but still have annoying tufts in certain places that need tidying up. One such place is around the paw pads, where even dogs with short hair can need assistance.

That’s where a clipper like this comes in handy. Its compact blade head is perfect for tidying up those small areas, as well as around the eyes, ears and your dog’s rear end.

It comes with an LED light to help you see those small, awkward places more clearly, and is cordless, which can be helpful when you’re trying to reach slightly awkward angles. The clippers promise 100 minutes of grooming after a full charge.

Key specs – Material: Stainless steel and ceramic; Weight: 160g; Cordless: Yes; Cut lengths: N/A