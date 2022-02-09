Best dog toothpaste 2022: Keep your canine’s chops fresh and clean

It’s surprising how many dog toothpastes there are. With a variety of options to choose from, getting the right one can be tricky. It’s also important that you don’t use human toothpaste, since the ingredients in that shouldn’t be swallowed and can cause problems for your pooch.

As such, there are several things to think about when choosing the right dog toothpaste.

It’s important to get your dog used to having their teeth examined and brushed from a young age. That way, you’ll stand a better chance of them having good teeth in the long run, and avoid painful extractions and operations down the line. With that in mind, finding the best toothpaste for puppies is a good place to start when you first bring them home.

The next thing to consider is how relaxed your pooch is about letting you actually brush their teeth or place things in their mouth. Some dog toothpastes don’t require brushing at all, which can be helpful if your dog is a little fussy.

Probably the most obvious thing to think about is how bad your dog’s breath is, and looking for a toothpaste specifically designed to tackle odours if your hound is particularly afflicted. You can make similar calculations if you need one to promote good health.

Considering how natural (or otherwise) a dog’s toothpaste is will be a priority for some, especially if the dog in question follows a particular diet. And finally, there’s the price, with value for money worth thinking about.

In this guide, we’ll take a look at some of the best dog toothpaste products you can buy right now, each of which is chosen to meet a specific need.

How to choose the best dog toothpaste for you

What kind of dog toothpaste should I buy?

There are several types of dog toothpaste to choose from, and you might find that a bit of trial and error is required to find the right one for your dog.

Think about the things mentioned above, but also take into consideration the flavours your dog enjoys, whether the toothpaste has been formulated to address certain problems, and how likely your dog is to allow you to brush their teeth in the first place.

Can I use human toothpaste for my dog?

Absolutely not. Although certain other products (such as human shampoo) can be used as a last resort, you should never use human toothpaste for your dog.

Human toothpaste contains ingredients that shouldn’t be swallowed (which is why you spit it out) and can harm your dog. Some common ingredients, such as xylitol, are lethal to dogs, so it’s best to rule them out altogether.

How often should I brush my dog’s teeth?

As with humans, regularly brushing your dog’s teeth is recommended, to make sure that bacteria and plaque are removed. Although it’s not a very pleasant job, it can pay dividends in the long run by avoiding painful and costly surgery (dental work is often excluded by many pet insurance providers).

As such, it’s recommended that you brush your dog’s teeth at least three times a week, and more if possible. Getting them used to brushing from a young age will help fix this as a routine, and your dog may even consider it to be quite the treat.

Do puppies need special toothpaste?

You don’t have to buy special puppy toothpaste, although there are some varieties on the market.

Toothpaste specifically formulated for puppies might not be as strong tasting or smelling, to help get them used to the idea. It may also come with a softer brush for teeth that are still developing. Indeed, your puppy may not have their adult teeth yet, but it’s still a good job to get them used to the brushing action.

What can I do if my dog won’t let me brush their teeth?

Unfortunately, some dogs are simply too stubborn to allow you to brush their teeth.

You might like to try a “finger brush”. This is a soft silicone or rubber brush that fits over the end of your finger, which your dog may find less alarming than a long plastic stick being jabbed into their mouth.

If they won’t have that either, look for products that can be used without any brushing at all. Anything is better than nothing when it comes to dental care for your dog.

The best dog toothpaste to buy in 2022

1. Beaphar Toothpaste for Dogs and Cats: Best-value dog toothpaste

Price: £2.50 | Buy now from Amazon



Designed to tackle plaque, tartar and bad breath, this toothpaste is a good all-round product that isn’t expensive, and is suitable for dogs of every age (and cats, too, if you have a multi-pet household).

The paste has a meaty liver flavour that should encourage some interest from fussy dogs, especially when you first introduce the product to them.

You need only a small amount every day, so although this is quite a small tube, it should last a decent length of time. It’s worth noting that it doesn't come with a brush, so you’ll need to buy that separately if you don’t already have one.

If this is your first foray into dog toothpaste, also consider the Beaphar puppy dental kit, which comes with a brush, and switch to the standard toothpaste as a sort of “refill”.

Key specs – Ingredients: Protease, glucose oxidase (enzymes); Dog age: Any; Flavour: Meaty; Comes with brush: No; Volume: 100g

2. Petpost Toothpaste for Dogs: Best natural dog toothpaste

Price: £13 | Buy now from Amazon



If you want to avoid harsh chemicals and bleach, then opt for something with natural ingredients, like this product from Petpost. The recipe is based on baking soda and coconut oil to naturally banish those pesky odours while reducing plaque and tartar.

It’s got a minty flavour, which should leave your pooch smelling delicious, although you might find some dogs turn up their noses at it compared to the meaty options.

Although this option is a fairly pricey toothpaste, Petpost promises to refund any customer whose dog doesn’t like it, no questions asked. You also shouldn't need a huge amount per brushing session, so it should last a fair while.

There’s no brush included here, so you’ll need to pick one up separately.

Key specs – Ingredients (top 3): Water, propylene gycol, glycerin; Dog age: All; Flavour: Mint; Comes with brush: No; Volume: 113g

3. Dogslife Deep Cleaning Toothpaste: Best dog toothpaste for bad breath

Price: £9 | Buy now from Amazon



If your primary concern is for your dog’s whiffy breath, then something that offers a deep clean is always a good idea. Happily, this product from Dogslife uses natural ingredients, so it shouldn’t be too harsh on any sensitive tummies and, as well as tackling bad breath, it promises to help reduce plaque and tartar build up.

Peppermint and Aloe Vera are the key ingredients and flavourings here, and there’s no added sugar, which is often found in many dog toothpastes (believe it or not).

Suitable for all dog breeds, Dogslife also makes finger brushes and dental kits, which might be handy if you’re a first-time buyer of dog toothpaste.

One of the more expensive options on our list, it’s still pretty good value considering that it’s both natural and deep cleansing, especially as you shouldn’t find you need to use large volumes.

Key specs – Ingredients (top 3): Glycerine, aloe, pectin; Dog age: Any; Flavour: Mint; Comes with brush: No; Volume: 100g

4. Arm & Hammer Clinical Gum Health Enzymatic Toothpaste: Best dog toothpaste for gum health

Price: £6 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’ve got a pooch with sensitive or inflamed gums, a product like this one from Arm & Hammer is a sensible choice.

Designed to soothe gums and promote healthy oral health, it can also be used as a standard toothpaste, working to reduce plaque and tartar build-up.

Baking soda helps promote cleanliness, but otherwise the ingredients are naturally derived. It’s chicken-flavoured but has a minty scent, so hopefully you’ve got something there to appeal to both dog and owner. There’s no dog brush included, but you might want to opt for a finger brush or soft toothbrush if your dog has sensitive gums.

Key specs – Ingredients (top 3): Sorbitol, water, hydrated silica; Dog age: Any; Flavour: Chicken; Comes with brush: No; Volume: 67.5g

5. Beaphar Tooth Gel: Best dog toothpaste with no brushing (for fussy dogs)

Price: £3.77 | Buy now from Amazon



If you've got a dog that resists brushing, you’ll be looking for a product that removes the need to do that at all.

There are quite a few options, from powder in their food to products such as this one, which works through your dog’s natural desire to lick their teeth when you put something tasty on them.

Although it doesn’t come with a brush (somewhat obviously), what you do get is a nozzle with which you can precisely place the gel where it’s needed.

It’s recommended that you use the gel two or three times a week, and although it doesn’t necessarily replace a deep cleansing with a proper brush, it’s certainly better than nothing if your dog is fussy – and it’s a great price, too.

Key specs – Ingredients: Enzymes, sodium polyphosphate; Dog age: Any; Flavour: Liver; Comes with brush: Nozzle; Volume: 100g