Best dog tracker 2022: Keep track of your pooch from £40

With over 12.5 million dogs in the UK, owning one has never been more popular. But taking your dog on a walk isn’t always the relaxing experience it should be. Whether you have an obedient pooch or a permanent flight risk, a wireless dog tracker can put your mind at ease. Your dog can run free, but you’ll be safe in the knowledge that you can keep track of them via your phone.

Most dog trackers have convenience features such as buzzers, geofencing (so you can see when they wander outside a preset area) and detailed activity monitoring. This can help you ensure that your four-legged friend is getting all the exercise they need, a really useful bonus.

We’ve done the legwork (pun intended) to find the best dog trackers in the UK at the lowest prices, so you can grab yourself a bargain.

Best dog tracker: At a glance

How to choose the best dog tracker for you

What is a dog tracker?

A dog tracker is a small, lightweight device designed to be attached to your pet’s collar and allow you to keep track of it via an app (all the models we tested have apps available on iOS and Android). Dog trackers usually use a combination of Wi-Fi, GPS and cellular technology (via embedded SIM cards) to provide a fast and accurate location for your furry friend.

Small enough to attach to a collar, trackers help put your mind at ease and enable you to monitor your dog’s location in real-time, ensuring that you can always keep track of where they are.

Why do I need one?

If your dog likes to run after rabbits and squirrels or play extended games of hide and seek in the woods, a GPS tracker will definitely put your mind at ease.

Being able to quickly and easily keep track of your dog’s whereabouts definitely lessens the anxiety often felt when going for walks. It’s also a boon if you ask a friend or professional walker to look after your dog, as you can also see just how much exercise your dog is getting each day.

Do I need to pay a subscription?

Many trackers charge a monthly or annual subscription as they use mobile networks to send you the exact location of your pet. This gives you unlimited range wherever you are. These tend to cost around £10 per month if you pay as you go, but are cheaper if you pay up to a year or more in advance, dropping to as little as £4 per month.

There are subscription-free trackers, but these can’t guarantee real-time tracking. They also can’t be used to track your pet over unlimited distances. If your dog plays hide and seek and you know they usually stay nearby, subscription-free could work for you. But a subscription allows peace of mind and security for your dog, however far they wander and wherever you are in the world.

How long will a dog tracker’s battery last?

Most batteries last from two days to an impressive six weeks before they need charging, so it’s worth checking this out before you buy. Many come with a rechargeable battery and a charging cable, so you can simply pop it into a USB charging point and be ready for walkies in a couple of hours.

Some dog trackers have Power Saving Zones, which help to maximise the battery life by saving a significant amount of power when your tracker is connected to a Wi-Fi source in a safe area, such as your home.

Devices that have removable batteries are available too, which make for a great option if you are likely to forget to charge the pet tracker.

Do I need to be close to my dog for tracking to work?

How close you need to be to track your dog depends on whether you choose a Bluetooth tracker or a GPS pet tracker. A Bluetooth tracker will only allow you to keep track of your dog up to ten metres, which isn’t a great distance at all. If your pooch wanders further than that you’ll lose their location, which defeats the object of using a dog tracker in the first place.

A GPS tracker gives you peace of mind by offering the exact location from a greater distance. This type of tracker contains a SIM card connected to a network, hence why you then have to pay a monthly subscription like a mobile phone tariff. It ensures that you can locate your pet wherever you are in the world and wherever your pet is. You can also track your dog when you’re on holiday and your dog is back at home.

It’s worth bearing in mind that if you’re in the countryside and have a weak phone signal, locating your pet in real-time can be harder.

Do all dog trackers contain fitness features?

All dog trackers show how active your dog has been, with many letting you set daily goals, which is useful if you need your dog to get to their ideal weight. They can also show if they are getting enough sleep, and you can track their rest and napping, which can detect potential health issues early on.

Many show average speed during walks and daily distance travelled so you can make sure that your dog is getting enough exercise. They log time spent playing, even if it’s just in short bursts, and some track calories burned, too. A lot of this information can be personalised for your pet’s breed, weight and age.

The best dog trackers to buy in 2022

1. Pawfit 2: Best for easy setup

Price: £55 (plus £3.39–£6.79 monthly subscription) | Buy now from Amazon



The Pawfit 2 provides near-instant peace of mind thanks to its quick and easy setup. Just enter some basic information online, attach the tracker to your dog’s collar and you’re ready for walkies. Thanks to its small size my dog was completely unfazed by it and, at just 30g, it’s apparently light enough for cats to wear, too.

One of this model’s most impressive features is that, if your dog should go missing, anybody who finds it can, just by pressing a button on the device, hear pre-recorded info, such as your name, telephone number and address. You can also remotely sound an alarm and give pre-recorded voice commands, too.

As with all of these trackers, you’ll need to pay a subscription on top of the £55 initial outlay to access the full range of features, with prices starting at £5.79 for a one-month contract, dropping to £3.39 per month if you’re prepared to sign up for two years.

There’s also a premium subscription option (available for all contract lengths) which offers useful extras such as access to Ordnance Survey maps and the option to export GPS data.

Key specs – Dimensions: 50 x 35 x 15mm; Weight: 30g; Activity monitoring: Yes; Waterproof: IPX8 (submerged up to 3m deep for 30mins); Battery life: Up to six days

2. Weenect Dogs 2: Best for small dogs

Price: £50 (plus £3.75–£9.99 monthly subscription) | Buy now from Amazon



Billed as the world’s smallest GPS dog tracker, Weenect ensures you keep in contact with your dog however far away it runs. With integrated SIM coverage in 35 European countries, you can even be on holiday and still be able to keep an eye on your pooch, whether they’re actually with you or at back at home.

Supplied with a silicone cover (which has to be removed for charging), the Weenect pet tracker can be easily attached to any collar. It also has a really useful built-in ringtone and vibration feature that, over time, could be used to actually train your dog to return to you.

The tracker includes geofencing and can also be used to monitor a pet’s daily activity levels. You can also view the route of your walks, average speed, daily distance travelled and time spent playing or sleeping.

Like other trackers the Weenect is waterproof up to one metre, but the IP67 rating means it also has a good level of dustproofing, which should make it more durable.

Key specs – Dimensions: 58 x 23 x 10mm; Weight: 25g; Activity monitoring: Yes; Waterproof: IP67 (submerged up to 1m deep for 30mins); Battery life: Up to three days

3. Kippy Evo: Best for features

Price: £45 (plus £3.33–£10.99 monthly subscription) | Buy now from Amazon



Designed and manufactured in Italy, the Kippy Evo comes in a variety of attractive colours including pink, green and bright yellow, as well as brown and grey: you’ll definitely find something to your personal taste and it’s a lot more imaginative than the usual vanilla white.

What’s more, there’s a good range of accessories available, including a silicone cover, an adjustable collar and a harness with built-in pocket for the tracker. At 38g it isn’t the lightest of devices, though it’s claimed to be small enough to be used on cats (as long as they weigh more than 4kg).

One of the stand-out features with this model is the built-in LED torch, something that can be activated via the app. It’s good to know that as the nights draw in, your dog can easily be made visible in the dark, making it much easier to find it if it escapes or wanders off.

Thanks to a proprietary algorithm, developed in association with veterinary exercise experts at the Universities of Milan and Bologna, Kippy also analyses your pet’s physical activity and shows you a personalised level of ideal exercise to strive towards – helpful if your pooch could do with shedding a bit of weight.

Key specs – Dimensions: 55 x 37 x 22mm; Weight: 38g; Activity monitoring: Yes; Waterproof: IP67 (submerged up to 1m deep for 30mins); Battery life: Up to seven days