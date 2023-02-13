The best kitten food you can buy in 2023

Kittens are full of energy and play, accompanied by epic snoozing sessions! The best kitten food will contain the correct nutrients, minerals and vitamins, ensuring that your pets grow up healthy and strong. At this critical stage, you should give your kittens food made from quality ingredients to aid their development and growth.

There are, however, a baffling variety of foods out there for kittens which can make it hard to know what to choose. Should you be feeding a kitten wet or dry food? Are some brands better than others? And how do you know when it’s time to give your kitten food instead of milk?

We’ll answer all these questions in our buying guide below, or if you already know how to feed your kitten, you can skip straight down to view our best kitten food recommendations.

How to choose the best kitten food for you

Your kitten deserves food that will keep them in tip-top shape. But you may have questions surrounding their diet. Let’s look at some of them now.

Why does my kitten need special kitten food?

Kitten food is higher in calories, fat and protein and contains all the nutrients, vitamins and minerals that a growing youngster needs. We think that wet cat food is the healthiest choice to start kittens with, as the moisture content helps them stay hydrated, and the food is easier for them to chew. However, some kittens may prefer biscuits, sometimes called kibble, and you’ll want to introduce this as they get slightly older as it helps keep teeth healthy.

How old should a kitten be when it starts to eat solids?

Unless your cat has accidentally had kittens (Blue Cross recommends that cats are neutered at around four months old to prevent unwanted kittens), your kitten should have already been weaned when it arrives at your house. It is advised that a kitten shouldn’t be rehomed until they are at least nine weeks old. But, for information, a kitten should be nursing from mum or bottle-fed until they are around five weeks old. At this age, a kitten’s premolars have started to appear, and they’re ready to try them out. Kittens often struggle to eat solids at first, so start by offering small bites of wet food on a finger or spoon if you have a kitten to wean. Kittens also need to be transitioned onto solids – they must nurse from their mother or have formula until they’re confident eating on their own, gaining weight and eating high-quality food.

Tips for feeding kittens

Give kittens shallow food dishes so they can access food easily.

Don’t overload the bowl with too much food at once, as it may overwhelm a kitten and put them off eating.

Put bowls on a tray or some disposable paper towels. There will be a lot of mess, so you want to make it as easy as possible to contain said mess!

Keep food bowls clean, and don’t leave dried-up food in the bowls, as this could put a kitten off eating.

Make sure your kitten always has access to water but ensure your water dish is no more than two inches high while the kitten is small to keep them safe when drinking.

The best kitten food to buy in 2023

1. Royal Canin Kitten: Best kitten food overall

Royal Canin is highly recommended by vets and if you’re looking for high-quality nutritious kitten food, their pouches are hard to beat. The food is made with the ideal ratio of proteins, fats and carbohydrates to support a growing kitten, and there are also antioxidants to help support their developing immune systems.

The food is thinly sliced to help with the transition from milk to solid foods and is available in three textures to suit fussy felines. We’ve chosen the jelly variety, but it’s also available in gravy and loaf varieties. Royal Canin seems to be very popular with kittens and cats, so we’re confident your kitten will enjoy one of the textures.

The only downside is the price – if you are only feeding wet food, you’ll get through around three and a half pouches a day, and this can mount up. Although we feel the quality of the food is worth it, you could consider supplementing some of the wet food with the corresponding biscuits to keep the price down.

Key details – Type: Wet; No. in pack: 12; Textures: Loaf, jelly, gravy; Moisture Content: 80% max; Suitable for: Kittens from 4-12 months

2. Lily’s Kitchen Smooth Paté Wet Kitten Food: Best paté kitten food

If your kitten is struggling with the texture of wet food with chunks, a smooth paté could be an ideal option. We love the natural ingredients, which include proper meat and fish such as chicken, trout, cod, salmon, pork and beef. This variety pack contains four chicken and cod patés and four chicken patés. A choice of flavours can be useful if your kitten is fussy and also helps to introduce them to more than one flavour combination.

Again, this isn’t the cheapest option, as your kitten will need between two and five pots of paté a day, depending on their age. And it’s also likely to be quite messy for tiny kittens, so be prepared to do a bit of a clean-up job afterwards! But the Lily’s Kitchen paté is highly palatable and contains all the vitamins and minerals your kitten will need for a complete diet.

Key details – Type: Wet; No. in pack: 8; Textures: Paté; Moisture Content: 81% max; Suitable for: Kittens from weaning-12 months

3. Hill’s Science Plan Wet Kitten Food: Best budget kitten food

We use the term ‘budget’ advisably here, as good quality kitten food isn’t cheap. But it is vitally important to give your bundle of fluff the best start in life and not skimp on quality food. Hill’s Science Plan is slightly cheaper than other wet foods, particularly as the brand recommends that you only feed a pouch a day and supplement with their dry food to make up a kitten’s daily recommended amount.

Hill’s is a highly trusted brand amongst vets, as the company hires veterinary nutritionists to oversee the development of all its products. This means the foods are packed with the vitamins and minerals that kittens need, and they appeal to the palette.

There are two flavour options to choose from - chicken and ocean fish or chicken and turkey. As well as being suitable for kittens, it can also be fed to pregnant and nursing mums. Be aware that this is quite a rich food, meaning some kittens may find it a little heavy on the tummy.

Key details – Type: Wet; No. in pack: 12; Textures: Gravy; Moisture Content: 81.5% max; Suitable for: Kittens from weaning-12 months, pregnant and nursing mums

4. James Wellbeloved Dry Kitten Food: Best kitten food for sensitive stomachs

Food allergies are more common in cats and kittens than you might think, and some kittens may start with delicate tummies when transitioning from milk to solids. James Wellbeloved started life 30 years ago producing food for dogs, but now also has a successful range of meals for cats.

The other plus point of these biscuits is the price point – at under £10 for 1.5kg, this food won’t break the bank. The kibble is made from a single source of animal protein (turkey) which is easy for kittens to digest, with the addition of cranberry, yucca extract, omega oils, prebiotics and antioxidants. However, the product is bulked out with white and brown rice alongside potato protein. These aren’t harmful to kittens, and rice is often used for upset tummies, but they’re not a necessary part of a cat’s diet. This food is a highly-popular choice for kitten owners and seems to be appreciated by kittens too.

Key details – Type: Dry; Size of pack: 1.5kg; Textures: Kibble; Moisture Content: Not stated; Suitable for: Kittens from weaning-12 months, pregnant and nursing mums

5. Purina ONE Kitten Dry Cat Food: Best high protein dry food

Purina is a highly reputable cat food brand, producing a huge range of wet and dry foods for both cats and kittens. This is another high-quality product that’s very digestible and is full of prebiotics and antioxidants to help support and develop a healthy immune system.

All our recommended kitten foods have a high protein content, but the Purina ONE kitten food has a whopping 41%. Protein is essential for kittens to build muscle, so a high protein content is essential in kitten food.

There isn’t as much real meat in this food as in some other products on this list, and it isn’t grain free, which can be a problem for some kittens. But it is excellent value for money and will last a decent amount of time.

Key details – Type: Dry; Size of pack: 3kg; Textures: Kibble; Moisture Content: Not stated; Suitable for: Kittens from weaning-12 months, pregnant and nursing mums

