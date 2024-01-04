Best calming tablets for dogs 2024: Relieve your pet of its stress and anxiety

Another consideration is the ease of administration (is your dog fussy and likely to decline medication?) and cost. Some calming tablets for dogs can be expensive and when taken every day can be a considerable investment, especially as many will take several weeks to show any results. You might need to invest upwards of £40 before you begin to see some results.

If your dog’s a fussy eater, the easiest calming tablets to administer are those in treat form, which are usually crunchy or chewy pills that your dog will want to wolf down. Others come in powdered form inside a capsule, which are handy for sprinkling into wet food, while those in tablet form might be trickier to administer for fussy dogs.

Can my dog take calming tablets forever?

The calming tablets in this list are all suitable for long-term use, but you should still check in with your vet occasionally to ensure it’s still safe for your dog to take them. Your dog might not need to be on calming tablets forever, though. For example, if you administer calming tablets to help with behavioural issues around other dogs, people or other triggers, once the behaviour has been adjusted through training, you may be able to take the calming tablets out of your dog’s daily diet. Again, this should be done in consultation with your vet and, ideally, a qualified behaviourist.

How we test dog calming tablets

Over the past two years, the author, Lottie Gross has tested several dog calming tablets on her own pet Arty, who has mild separation anxiety and becomes stressed during fireworks night.

Lottie had tried everything from CBD powder to liquid supplements to find a solution that helps keep Arty calm in various situations. She’s also tested various tablets and supplements with other anxious dogs to monitor their responses over a period of three to four weeks.

It’s worth noting that each dog’s response will be different to each calming tablet, so general conclusions are difficult to determine. However, she’s shared her experiences so you can make more informed decisions and understand the practicalities of each different type of supplement.

Calming tablets for dogs should not be used for aggression, and any calming tablets should be used in conjunction with training to set your dog up for a better life. Before trying any calming tablet, consult your veterinarian to check what’s best for your dog.

