The best dog gates to buy in 2024

2. Dog G8: Best dog gate for the front door

Price when reviewed: From £70 | Check price at Dog G8

Normal dog gates are rarely practical to fit to a front door, as they can often make it difficult to either keep the door open or closed, especially if you’ve limited space. This is where the Dog G8 comes in – this genius concertina design means it can be fixed to your front door so that as you open the door, the gate expands across the gap and creates a barrier so your dog can’t escape while you’re chatting to your visitor.

Once you close the door, you can stow the gate away using the concertina technology, and you can easily unhook it from the front door to open it fully and step outside.

You might recognise this dog gate from hit TV series Dragon’s Den, where its inventors instigated a bidding war between Sara Davies and Deborah Meaden, or from Tiktok, where videos of the product amassed over 27 million views when it was first launched.

This is, by a country mile, the best dog gate for keeping your pooch safe around the front door and has been used by thousands of people.

The gate comes in two different heights – 88cm or 120cm – and has three different widths (52cm, 62cm and 72cm), though sections can be removed and added to make it any width you want. It comes in a clean-looking chrome finish or in white for an extra £10.

Features – Height: 88 or 120cm; Width: 52 to 72cm; Colour: Chrome or white; Fixings included: Yes