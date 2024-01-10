Best training treats for dogs 2024: Encourage best behaviour at a budget price

How many training treats can my dog have?

When training your dog, it’s tempting to give them as many treats as possible to help them learn new behaviours quicker, but in feeding our dogs too many training treats we can run the risk of making them overweight. As a general rule, it’s best not to give your dog more than 10% of its calorie intake in training treats, so you might have to do a little maths when you’ve read the nutritional value on the back of the packet. Choosing low-fat dog training treats might be best if you feel you need to use more than that, and sometimes it might be best to cut down their normal food intake to make up for the fact they’ve had plenty of treats during training sessions.

READ NEXT: The best calming tablets for dogs