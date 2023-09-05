Plusnet Broadband (2023) review: Unbeatable broadband

Plusnet swept to victory in last year’s Expert Reviews Best Broadband Awards, and the BT-owned broadband provider has repeated the trick in 2023. As well as maintaining its position as our overall winner, it secured victory in the Best Customer Service, Best Contact Centre, and Most Reliable awards, cementing a very strong performance across the board. Indeed, 78% of customers said they would recommend Plusnet to someone else, outscoring all of the major broadband providers in our annual survey conducted in partnership with YouGov.

Plusnet brands itself as the plain-talking broadband provider from Yorkshire, and it does a good job of keeping its tariffs simple to understand. Since last year’s awards, it’s added full-fibre connections to its portfolio, meaning customers can now enjoy the ultrafast speeds that they would have had to look elsewhere for. Perhaps because it’s still fairly new to the full-fibre game, it’s not rated as highly for speed like rivals Virgin Media are, but that may change over time.

View Plusnet Broadband offers