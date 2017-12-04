Plusnet Broadband (2022) review: Great value, reliable internet with excellent service

Plusnet can’t match its more expensive rivals for ultrafast fibre and full fibre services, but it does just about everything else right. In this year’s Expert Reviews Best Broadband awards, BT’s value-orientated offshoot came away with three out of the five awards, namely the gongs for Customer Support and Value, not to mention the overall Best Broadband award. It says a lot that more of Plusnet’s users would recommend it than those of any other major ISP we surveyed. In fact, nearly three quarters (73%) said they were likely to recommend it to someone else.

Plusnet’s list of services is fairly straightforward, with a single ADSL option, two fibre options and a discount if you sign up for 18 rather than 12 months. This means you won’t see the high-end, full fibre services you can get from Sky, Virgin Media, BT, EE and Vodafone. If your main interest is a great value fibre package, however, Plusnet can definitely help out there.

Plusnet review: Unlimited Broadband

Plusnet’s low-cost ADSL2 option gives you average 10Mbits/sec download speeds with no usage limits for £22.99 per month on a 12-month contract, or £19.99 per month on an 18-month plan. Plusnet also waives the usual £5 activation fee on the latter plan. A router is included, although the current Hub Zero – a rebadged Sagemcom - isn’t the most advanced. It’s limited to 802.11n speeds and only supports a single 2.4GHz band. Unless you can’t get fibre in your area, we’d recommend moving to a faster fibre plan with a better device bundled in.

Plusnet review: Unlimited Fibre

Move up a tier to Plusnet’s basic fibre broadband package and you’re looking at average speeds of 36Mbits/sec for £26 on a 12-month contract or £23 if you sign up for 18 months. Again, on the 18 month contract the £10 activation fee is waived. Obviously, this is a big step up in terms of speeds, but you also get a better router, with the new Plusnet’s Hub Two. This is effectively a rebadged version of BT’s excellent SmartHub 2 with custom Plusnet firmware but, since it’s a good Wi-Fi 5 router with 4x4 MIMO 802.11ac connectivity, that’s not a bad thing at all.

Plusnet review: Unlimited Fibre Extra

Plusnet’s current high-end option takes speeds up to an average 66Mbits/sec for £28 a month on a 12-month contract or just £25 on an 18-month plan. As before, the £10 activation fee is dropped if you sign up for the longer term. This is one of the cheapest high-speed fibre plans around and, if your connection can cope with speeds over 40Mbits/sec, it’s well worth the extra £2 a month.