Best running buggies 2022: Walk, jog and run with your baby

You don’t have to stop running when you have a baby, but you have to be more creative to fit it into your schedule. You could always negotiate the free time required with your partner, spend a small fortune on a treadmill and run while the baby sleeps (fingers crossed) or, once they hit a certain age, just take them with you in a running buggy.

The latter is an excellent option, because it gives you far more freedom in terms of when and where you run, and the baby usually enjoys the experience, too. “Usually” being the key word there – sometimes your run will have to be cut short owing to a screaming child, but generally kids very much enjoy being wheeled around at speed. And for some, it may even lull them to sleep.

How to choose the best running buggy for you

How do running buggies differ from standard buggies?

Where standard buggies normally have four wheels, running buggies tend to have three larger, fast-rolling wheels, and suspension is often par for the course. The larger wheels allow you to roll over bumps at speed without the ride becoming unpleasantly jittery for your baby, and as those wheels are often shod with air-filled tyres, they’re purpose-built to go fast. This does mean that the tyres can suffer punctures, though: we’d recommend buying a bicycle puncture repair kit to fix minor punctures, and perhaps even a set of spare tyres when you purchase your running buggy.

The front wheel on a running buggy is also a little different to standard buggies. This is either fixed to face forwards or at least has the option of being fixed in place. This is vital to keeping the buggy stable and moving in a straight line when you’re moving quickly on bumpy terrain that could throw a standard swivel wheel off course.

Another important feature on a running buggy is a brake. This tends to be a lever on the handlebars, but it’s very rare in our experience that you’ll need this in normal usage. Sometimes when running downhill you may want to give it a little squeeze to stop the pram from picking up too much speed. The handlebar will often also have a strap on it you can attach to your wrist just in case you lose your grip at any point.

Your baby will be secured in a five-point harness on a running buggy, just to provide a little extra security for your child, and the handlebar is usually adjustable so people of different heights can run with the pram comfortably.

What other features should I look out for?

Is it foldable? Like all buggies, it needs to fold up and fit it in your car’s boot. The larger wheels sometimes make this a little trickier with running buggies, so make sure you check the folded size when buying one. You may need to remove some of the wheels to fit a running buggy in smaller cars, and running buggies often provide quick-release latches to make this possible.

How heavy is it? Similarly, you should look at the weight of the buggy to see how portable it is when folded. Running buggies in general are pretty light compared with standard prams, so this shouldn’t be a problem.

Is it manoeuvrable? It’s also very useful if you can get a running buggy with a front wheel that can be set to fixed or swivel mode. A fixed wheel is great for running but less useful for everyday use, and in a shop with tight aisles you’ll end up doing a lot of three-point turns to get around if your buggy has a fixed front wheel.

How much storage is there? Check the storage of the buggy if you’re intending on using it as a day-to-day pushchair as well as for running. Running buggies don’t usually have quite as much storage available as standard pushchairs, but there should still be a couple of pockets to take the many essentials you need when on the move with a baby.

Do you need room for two? Finally, if you have two babies to take with you, then you’ll have to look at a double running buggy. These are naturally a little more unwieldy than a single one, but they do exist if you’re keen to not let the arrival of twins stop you from running.

How old does my baby need to be before I run with them?

The general guidance is not to run with your baby until they are six months old, because by this age they can usually hold their own head up. Some manufacturers suggest that the baby should be nine months to a year old if you’re intending to go on trails or rougher paths. The upper limit on age varies with each buggy and is usually related to weight rather than age, with most saying once your child is around 20-25kg they are too heavy.

How much do I need to spend?

You can get basic models for a little under £200, but you get a lot more for your money if you can up your budget to around £300 to £500. If you want the absolute best, however, then some premium options cost north of £600.

The best running buggies to buy

1. Out ’N’ About Nipper Sport: Best-value running buggy

Price: £319



This terrific lightweight buggy from UK brand Out ’N’ About offers tremendous value, and if you’re just looking for the cheapest way to get your baby rolling with you on your runs safety and smoothly, you can stop reading this list right here.

The Nipper Sport weighs under 10kg and has all the key features needed in a running buggy, including a handlebar brake and a large, fixed front wheel. It doesn’t fold down that small and isn’t the most practical buggy when not running, but it certainly does the job when you are.

Key specs – Front wheel: Fixed; Weight: 9.8kg; Size: 61.5 (W) x 103 (H) x 137cm (L); Folded size: 61.5 (W) x 61 (H) x 90cm (L); Age range: Six months to four years (22kg)



2. Mountain Buggy Terrain: Most versatile running buggy

Price: £599



If you want one pushchair to cover everyday outings as well as running, the Mountain Buggy Terrain is your best bet. That’s mostly thanks to the fact that it has a front wheel that can be set to locked or swivel – it’s very easy to underestimate the value of a swivel wheel until you try and pop around the shops with a fixed one.

The Mountain Buggy terrain also has a seat that goes from upright to a full recline position, handy when trying to get the nipper off to sleep, and it comes with two sets of wheels – a 16in set for running, and a 12in set for strolling around town.

Key specs – Front wheel: Fixed or swivel; Weight: 12.6kg; Size: 63 (W) x 93 (H) x 110cm (L); Age range: Six months to five years (25kg)



3. Thule Glide 2: Best folding running buggy

Price: £550



Despite having large tyres – 18in at the back and 16in on the front – that make for a very smooth ride, the Thule Glide 2 can still fold down to a fraction of its full size, with the quick-release wheels helping to make the pram a manageable size even for smaller car boots. It’s also very easy to fold, though we’re not quite convinced by Thule’s claim it can be done one-handed.

The handlebar features a built-in twist brake, which makes it easier to manage your speed when rolling down hills than having to reach and squeeze a traditional brake, while the sleek design and huge wheels make for a comfortable running experience for both you and your baby.

Key specs – Front wheel: Fixed; Weight: 10.8kg; Folded size: 33 (W) x 58 (H) x 93.5cm (L); Age range: Six months to 34kg



4. Out ’N’ About Nipper Sport Double: Best for running with two babies

Price: £429



Any parent who ventures out for a run pushing two children deserves respect – and needs a great buggy. The Out ’N’ About Nipper Sport Double brings all the best features of the single Sport to parents who have double the cargo to carry. It’s great value, lighter than many single prams, and still folds down reasonably small despite being a double.

There are some plus points to having the bigger buggy in that you get more storage space, and while it doesn’t have a swivel option on the front wheel, the Nipper Sport Double is so light for a double pushchair that it’s OK to take around town, too.

Key specs – Front wheel: Fixed; Weight: 11.5kg; Size: 72 (W) x 98 (H) x 137cm (L); Folded size: 70 (W) x 36 (H) x 90cm (L); Age range: Six months to four years (22kg per seat)

5. Baby Jogger Summit X3: Best running buggy under £500

Price: £489



The Summit X3 is an impressively capable all-round buggy. It offers both fixed and swivel front wheel modes, and the large storage basket means it’s as handy in the shops as it is on a run. You can also switch between wheel modes using a control on the handlebar, which is much better than having to manually adjust the front wheel, since that front wheel will get very muddy if you’re running off-road all year round.

You can adjust the seat to recline almost flat, and there are air vents to help ensure your little one is comfortable on hot days. The buggy folds up easily and you can remove the wheels to make it even more compact when folded, and it has a canopy that offers UV50+ protection with two peekaboo windows.

Key specs – Front wheel: Fixed or swivel; Weight: 12.8kg; Size: 65 (W) x 102 (H) x 120cm (L); Folded size: 25.5 (W) x 39 (H) x 86cm (L); Age range: Six months to 34kg