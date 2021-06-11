Best travel system 2021: Transport your little one safely with these quality baby travel systems

Finding the best travel system for your baby can feel a little daunting. After all, they have a big job to do: they need to transport your little one safely while being comfortable to push, relatively portable and hugely versatile. Indeed, they need to be compatible with carrycots, car seats and toddler seats to accommodate your baby from birth well into their toddler years. That’s a lot to think about – and potentially a lot to pay for.

Of course, like buying a car, a lot of it comes down to personal choice and is totally dependent on your circumstances and lifestyle. If you travel a lot and use public transport, you’ll want something lightweight that folds down with minimal effort. More of an off-road adventurer with a dog to walk? Sturdy suspension and durable wheels should be top of your list. Or perhaps size isn’t so much of an issue, which leaves you free to prioritise style over the more practical elements.

Whatever your needs, we’ve rated four of the top travel systems on the market to help you make an informed choice for you and your family.

READ NEXT: The best baby bottles you can buy

Best travel system: At a glance

Best for city living: Nuna Triv Caviar | Buy now

Nuna Triv Caviar | Best affordable bundle: Ickle Bubba Eclipse All-In-One | Buy now

Ickle Bubba Eclipse All-In-One | Best for style and design: Micralite GetGo 3-in-1 | Buy now

Micralite GetGo 3-in-1 | Best for multiple children: Silver Cross Wave 2020 | Buy now

How to choose the best travel system for you

What is a travel system?

It’s a do-it-all pushchair with a modular design that allows you to slot in carrycots, car seats and toddler seats as needed. This means you can buy most models in a variety of different packages, ranging from barebones models right through to deluxe versions with everything bundled as standard.

Do I need a travel system?

Not necessarily. You could instead choose to buy a separate pushchair with carrycot, a stroller, a third-party car seat – or any combination of products that works for you. The appeal of a travel system is integration and the convenience that brings.

Everything in a travel system is designed to work together, so it potentially means less overlap. For instance, you can just click the car seat onto the travel system chassis and push your baby around town, which saves you transferring your child from a car seat to a pushchair or cot.

What key features should I look for?

Size and weight are crucial, meaning it’s a good idea to go to a store or showroom to have a good play around with the models you like. Will it fit in your boot and hallway? Can you carry it upstairs if you live in a flat? Make sure you’re happy with the folding mechanism – some are more tricky than others.

Babies need to lie flat in a pram until they’re six months old, so you’ll also need to make sure you’re happy with the size and comfort level of the carrycot. Don’t forget to check details such as whether it’s suitable for occasional overnight sleeping.

The size of the wheels is also important: big sturdy wheels are great if you walk a lot on rougher terrain, while slimmer wheels are better suited to city life. Also look out for all the smaller details such as in-built sunshades, buggy boards for older children, the size of the shopping basket and how big the stroller seat is. Will it accommodate your baby as they grow into a toddler, or will you need to spend more money further down the line? Can it accommodate two (or more) kids if and when you should decide to have another?

How much should I spend?

It’s tempting to assume that the most expensive a travel system is, the better it must be, but that’s not always the case. There are a wide variety of choices at all kinds of price points – starting at around £300 and soaring well over £1,000 – so it’s best to think about what your main needs are and work back from there.

READ NEXT: The best car seats you can buy

The best travel system to buy in 2021

1. Nuna Triv Caviar: The best travel system for city living

Price: Full bundle, £950 | Buy now from John Lewis



With a single-handed folding mechanism, lightweight design and all-wheel suspension, the Nuna Triv is an ideal travel system for busy city life or regular travel.

The main pram has an easy-to-fold design and a large storage basket underneath, while the spacious flip-fold seat has an adjustable leg rest that can easily accommodate a toddler up to the age of around three.

The additional carrycot can be attached for newborns and this bundle includes a Pipa Next i-Size car seat. The stroller also comes with lots of thoughtful details such as a wallet slip at the back of the seat, attractive leather detailing and a peekaboo panel along the back of the canopy.

Key specs – Age range: Suitable from birth to 22kg max; Wheels: Front swivel wheels; Folded dimensions: 32 x 52 x 65cm (LWH); Unfolded dimensions: 77-87 x 106-110cm (LH); Weight: 8.8kg (without canopy, armbar and insert)

Buy now from John Lewis

2. Ickle Bubba Eclipse All-In-One: The most affordable travel system bundle

Price: Full bundle, £700 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’re expecting your second baby and already have a toddler in tow, the Ickle Bubba Eclipse All-In-One Travel System is a smart choice – and given the price, it may be a wise investment if you’re still waiting for your first to arrive.

It comes as an affordable complete set that includes the carrycot, pushchair, car seat and Isofix base. What’s more, the pushchair is designed with an Ickle Bubba Board: a built-in standing board that allows pre-schoolers to hop on for a ride while their sibling is safely snuggled up in the carrycot, pushchair or car seat.

The travel system also comes with some lovely extras such as a full winter footmuff, a smart baby bag that fits neatly on the back handle, an extendable UPF 50+ hood, puncture-proof, high-grip tyres and a wallet slip across the back of the buggy seat. The newborn carrycot is also suitable for occasional overnight use.

The pram is a little on the larger side, partly due to the bigger wheels, but this makes it great for more active families who often find themselves in the great outdoors. The only downside is that it doesn’t fold down completely flat, which may be slightly cumbersome if you have limited storage space.

Key specs – Age range: Suitable from birth to approximately 4 years old; Wheels: Lockable front 360-degree swivel wheels; Folded dimensions: 58 x 80 x 37cm (WLH); Unfolded dimensions: 58 x 116 x 106cm (WLH); Weight: 8.6kg (chassis with wheels)

3. Micralite GetGo: The best for affordable style and great design

Price: Full bundle, £575 | Buy now from Micralite



The Micralite GetGo is a classy travel system that’s suitable from birth through to toddlers weighing up to 22kg. You can buy it as a barebones pushchair (£395) or as a bundle (£575), which comes with a carrycot. Whichever package you opt for, Silver Cross-compatible car seat adapters are included, so you can take your pick of car seats from Silver Cross’s range.

The Micralite’s design is excellent throughout. The pram chassis stands up when folded and comes with a two-tone black and copper carry strap so you can transport it easily to and from the car. If you enjoy long walks and trips into the countryside, the multi-terrain, puncture-proof tyres and dynamic four-wheel suspension will come in handy too.

The carrycot is lined in super-soft antibacterial bamboo fabric and is fitted with an integrated pull-out sun visor, and there’s a built-in storage pocket for your purse and keys. Once your baby has outgrown the carrycot, you can switch it out for the seat unit, which has adjustable calf support and a lie-flat design.

We also love the extra details such as the extendable hood with UPF50 protection, zip-out airflow panel and pull-out sunshade.

Key specs – Age range: Suitable from birth to 22kg; Wheels: Four-wheel suspension; Folded dimensions: 76 x 59 x 38cm (LWH); Unfolded dimensions: 72 x 59 x 89-105cm (LWH); Weight: 10.8kg

Buy now from Micralite

4. Silver Cross Wave 2020: The best travel system for multiple children

Price: Full bundle, £1,330 | Buy now from John Lewis



If you’re in the two-under-two club, have twins on the way or are planning to expand your family soon, you’ll need to think about a travel system that can adapt to your needs. Silver Cross’ Wave is an ideal (and oh-so-stylish) choice.

The Wave can adapt to pretty much any child-related scenario. It can be used initially as a single pram, but adapted to a double pram as soon as you’re ready. The clever design incorporates a carrycot that’s suitable for a newborn, while the larger toddler seat can be placed above. There are over 30 configuration options and attachments, including a ride-on board and tandem seat, so you can mix and match depending on your circumstances.

Silver Cross has shaved off 1kg of weight from the chassis in the latest model and it’s been redesigned with high-polish details, a wider seat unit with a reversible liner and anti-bacterial bamboo fabrics in the carrycot. If you opt for the £1,330 bundle package here, you can get the chassis, carrycot, toddler seat, Simplicity Plus car seat and matching Isofix base, as well as a rain cover, changing bag and footmuff.

Key specs – Age range: Suitable from birth to approximately 4 years old; Wheels: Multi-terrain, independent suspension; Folded dimensions: 95 x 60 x 39.5cm (LWH); Unfolded dimensions: 111 x 60 x 95-109cm (LWH); Weight: 10kg (chassis)

Buy now from John Lewis