iCandy Peach 7 review: Is iCandy’s latest pushchair worth the money?

The latest model to enter the competitive world of premium pushchairs is iCandy’s Peach 7. Well engineered in new premium fabrics, it’s designed to be used from birth with the spacious carrycot, and thereafter with the larger upright seat from around six months.

My son was nine months old at the time of testing, and he was more than comfortable in the spacious padded seat in which I faced him forward. We used the pram for around three weeks, evaluating how it fared on long walks, food shops, public transport and nursery pick-ups.

It isn’t the lightest of prams, but it certainly feels like a solid bit of kit that’s thoughtfully designed and super-functional. It’s the smaller details that set this pram apart and make day-to-day life with baby much easier.

iCandy Peach 7: What you need to know

If you’re thinking of investing in the iCandy Peach 7 then you’d be wise to buy it before your baby is born. This way, you can benefit from the spacious fleece-lined carrycot (which can also be used for overnight sleeping), later switching to the larger upright seat that can be placed either forward- or rear-facing.

It’s clear that this pram is designed to offer baby maximum comfort and support, and I felt very confident that my son was safe and secure on our travels. Its stability does make the pram feel somewhat on the heavier side, and it isn’t as easy to manoeuvre as the Bugaboo Fox 3 for example. However, the Peach 7 is perfect for days when I’d be doing lots of walking and wanted my baby to be as comfy as possible. This makes it a great choice for on-the-go naps.

iCandy Peach 7 review: Price and Competition

The iCandy Peach 7 bundle retails for £1,099 and includes a carrycot, seat unit, chassis, removable “Pip-Zip” bag, car seat adapters and elevator adapters. You can also add on additional accessories such as the matching baby bag and footmuff and liner. This places it in a similar price range to the Bugaboo Fox 3 (also recently released) that retails between £1,045 and £1,115, and the perennially popular UPPAbaby Vista V2 and egg2.

The Nuna Triv is a much lighter-weight option and costs around £950, while Joie’s award-winning Versatrax travel system retails below £500. The Bugaboo Fox 3, however, is probably the iCandy Peach 7’s closest match in terms of premium finish and design.

iCandy Peach 7 Review: Performance

This is a really nice pram to push, and I enjoyed using it everywhere, from pavements to parks. In comparison to the super lightweight Bugaboo Fox 3, it does feel heavier and a tad more cumbersome on public transport. On the bus, for example, I was very aware that I was taking up a lot of space and had to remove the additional carry cup since it was just making the pram too wide.

Nevertheless, it’s pretty easy to assemble out of the box and offers a one-hand collapse that was surprisingly smooth considering the pram’s size. The pram also comes with hard-wearing PU tyres that have a good tread and grip on the pavement, and iCandy claims its suspension is even softer than its predecessor. While I haven’t tried the previous model, the Peach 7 definitely displayed a smooth and sturdy push.

The handlebar extends from 95cm to 105cm and can be moved up and down via a central push button. I loved the thoughtful touches of functionality, such as the secure back-zip pocket that offers somewhere safe to pop your keys and wallet, and the ride-on board that’s so seamlessly built into the design that I initially didn’t realise its purpose. Not having the bulk of an additional buggy board was pretty brilliant, and is a major USP if you have two children (which I do). The fleece-lined carrycot can also be used for overnight sleeping, which would definitely come in handy when visiting grandparents and the like.

iCandy Peach 7 Review: Design and Key Features

So, what’s new? This model has been upgraded with premium fabrics such as knitted jersey and leather-look binding, which give the pram a super-luxe finish. The suspension has been made slightly softer than its predecessor for an extra-comfy ride, and there’s also a new head hugger, larger seat with extra-soft padding, and handy additions such as the removable rear seat pocket and integrated ride-on board.

There’s also ample space in the 10kg capacity barless basket, and since the seat sits quite high, it’s super-easy to access. A ventilated mesh panel along the back of the extendable hood also helps to keep baby ventilated when it’s pulled down.

iCandy Peach 7 Review: Verdict

All in all, this is an excellent pram that provides a safe and comfortable space for your little one. All of the extra details, such as the back zipped pocket and ride-on board, make it very enjoyable to use and left me wondering why all prams don’t come with such functionalities.

Details such as the ride-on board and carrycot that can be used for overnight sleeps also add an extra level of longevity and justification of the high price point. However, it might be worth bearing in mind that as your child gets bigger, you may find yourself wanting a lighter, travel-friendly pram for holidays and car journeys.

