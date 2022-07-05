Best lightweight stroller 2022: Travel without stress with these pushchairs

Taking a stroller along when travelling can feel like a complicated thing. Whether you’re boarding a flight, riding a train or even just walking through the city, the best lightweight stroller can take weight off your arms and your mind. No one wants to drag a clunky pushchair onto the bus, or wrestle it into the car boot and it’s not an item you can just leave behind either.

Modern lightweight models have slim folds and low weights, making them easy to store. Some strollers are even compact enough that they can be carried onto planes as hand luggage and even fit in the overhead luggage compartment.

There are lots of options available for lightweight strollers, no matter what your budget or feature preferences. Our roundup below has plenty of lightweight stroller choices with features that make them stand out from the rest.

Best lightweight stroller: At a glance

How to choose the best lightweight stroller

Finding the right lightweight stroller for your family depends on just that—your family. You need to consider things such as:

Your child’s age: You want a stroller that fits your child comfortably, so you have to take their age and size into consideration. Many lightweight strollers are designed to carry children from birth to toddler age, but that’s not always the case. Age and size limits are stated on every stroller model, so be sure to choose one appropriate for your child.

The terrain you’ll be driving over: Whether you stick to city streets or like to get off the beaten path, you’ll want to make sure that the stroller can stand up to the ground beneath its wheels. Some strollers have “all-terrain” wheels, to accommodate all types of roads if you don’t like to be limited.

Methods of travel: Planes, trains and automobiles—which will you be taking? There are much stricter size parameters to store your stroller overhead on a plane than there are to put it in the boot of your car. If you want to take it on the plane with you, you’ll need the most compact stroller available.

Features you can’t go without: Maybe you need a place to keep your morning coffee on the school run, or a rain cover to combat UK weather. Perhaps more storage space is at the top of your list of priorities. Whatever you’re after, take note of what is included with your stroller to make sure it comes with everything to suit your personal needs.

What is a lightweight stroller?

To be considered lightweight, a stroller should weigh around 11kg or less for easy portability. They’re typically sleek and slim so they can be easily folded into a compact size. They’re small enough to zip around anywhere you need to go without sacrificing structure or sturdiness.

What features should I look for in a good lightweight stroller?

Safety features: It’s incredibly important to make sure the stroller you choose adheres to safety standards. This includes a three-point or five-point harness and effective brakes that are easy to use. A sun canopy or hood is also important for sun protection. Safety also includes knowing when you’ve reached the weight limit of the stroller.

Comfort features: It’s important to make sure that even with all the safety features in place, your child is comfortable. Cushioned straps and back pads, adjustable footrests, ventilation and wheel suspension can all make for a smoother and more enjoyable experience for your child.

Wheels: There’s a surprising amount to consider when it comes to stroller wheels. As mentioned, you’ll want to make sure they can stand up to the terrain you’ll be driving it over. Consider whether fixed or swivel wheels work better for you, as well as whether or not you need wheel suspension.

Easy folding: This is one of the key features of a lightweight stroller, so consider how much effort you want to have to put into folding your stroller. We provide two-step, one-push and even auto-fold options in our list.

Backrest recline: If you’re shopping for a newborn, your stroller will need to fully recline. If you want the stroller to adapt as your child grows, an adjustable backrest is necessary.

The best lightweight strollers to buy in 2022

1. Mountain Buggy nano 3: The best lightweight stroller for most people

Price: £219 | Buy now from Mountain Buggy

Built for both travel and comfort, the award-winning Mountain Buggy nano 3 is a perfect fit for parents on the go. The nano 3 is durable, made with aircraft-grade aluminium, yet it only weighs in at 6kg. It has a two-step folding system that can be performed with one hand, and includes a travel satchel for convenient storage. Designed to last from birth to toddler years, this model has a soft, lie-flat seat with ventilation for breathability. There’s also an adjustable footrest for optimal comfort.

For parents who like to travel, it gives the option of a carrying handle or shoulder strap when not in use. Front wheels can be set to lock back for rough terrain or 360° swivel for better control. It also has rear wheel suspension and a foot-controlled brake. The five-point harness is tail-free, meaning there are no stray straps for children to fiddle with. The nano 3 comes in five colour and pattern options.

Key details – Ages: Newborn to 4 years; Weight: 6kg; Folded Dimensions: 51 x 30 x 54 cm

Buy now from Mountain Buggy

2. Babyzen YOYO²: The best premium lightweight stroller bundle

Price: £615 | Buy now from John Lewis

Though it’s slightly on the pricier side, Babyzen offers this YOYO² bundle with everything a parent needs to transport their tot from birth until four years old. This package deal includes the YOYO² chassis, the newborn pack and the six months+ pack. For the first six months, the parent-facing newborn pack allows babies to lie flat, with a headrest for their comfort. Once the child is past six months, parents can switch out the pack to create a forward-facing stroller.

The YOYO² can be folded, unfolded and steered with one hand. The frame weighs only 6.1kg, and when folded, it meets the carry-on baggage size for most airlines. A padded shoulder strap makes for easy carrying and the safety-wrist strap offers extra protection. The storage basket, which can be easily accessed from the front or back, can carry up to 5kg. The stroller boasts hytrel elastomer suspension and a five-point harness for child safety. It also comes with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Key details – Ages: Newborn to 22kg; Weight: 6.1kg; Folded Dimensions: 52 x 44 x 18 cm

Buy now from John Lewis

3. Inglesina Quid 2: The best lightweight stroller for planes

Price: £263 | Buy now from Amazon

The Inglesina Quid 2 is a compact stroller that is easy to bring along on travels all around the world. It’s available in multiple colours, weighs in at only 5.9kg, and folds to easily fit the carry-on requirements for most airlines, as well as just about any car boot. It can be folded or unfolded with one hand, and stands upright when folded. The basket has a reflective strip, making it safe to use, even at night.

The reclining backrest can go from sitting upright to a 170 degrees recline and an adjustable footrest provides maximum comfort for the child without leaving their little legs dangling. The chair itself has soft features, such as cushioned straps to prevent irritation, while front suspension gives children a smoother ride, even on bumpy pavements. It also has a fully-retractable hood with 50+ UPF protection and anti-UV fabric. The hood also includes a mesh insert, providing ventilation and increased breathability.

Key details – Ages: Newborn to 22kg; Weight: 5.9kg; Folded Dimensions: 46.5 x 58 x 19 cm

4. Joie Aire Double Pushchair: The best lightweight double stroller

Price: £165 | Buy now from Argos

Travelling with two children is never easy, but the Joie Aire double pushchair makes it surprisingly light work. The stroller weighs less than 12kg, which is uncommonly light for a double stroller. While there’s no partition option to separate children, the seats are able to independently recine into multiple positions for each child’s optimal comfort. Each seat also has reversible cushioned seat liners, a cushioned five-point harness and adjustable leg rests.

For a parent’s ease of use, this stroller is foldable with one hand. It has dual-wheel suspension and lockable front wheels with linked brakes. While this type of stroller is not compatible with single doors, it’s easy to fold for transport on trains or buses. There is a spacious shopping basket included for storage and a raincover to keep children dry and comfortable. The Joie Aire double pushchair makes travelling with two children easier, while keeping each child individually happy.

Key details – Ages: Newborn to 3 years or 15kg; Weight: 11.8kg; Folded Dimensions: 98.5 x 78 x 30.5 cm

Buy now from Argos

5. Lejoux Foldable Stroller: The best budget lightweight stroller

Price: £125 | Buy now from Amazon

The Lejoux foldable stroller shows us that affordability doesn’t always require sacrificing features. It uses aircraft-grade aluminium, which provides sturdiness while keeping the overall weight low at only 8kg. There’s also a fully adjustable seat with three positions and a cooling memory foam pad to keep children comfortable on sunnier days. The footrest is also adjustable and there’s a five-point harness for optimal safety. Meanwhile, the hood is retractable and includes a mesh window for airflow and easy viewing.

This stroller quickly folds with the push of a single button and includes a telescoping handle that allows it to roll along like luggage. The wheels have dual suspension and lock with a single lever and there is even a large storage basket below the seat. For the style conscious, it’s available in four colours and comes with a number of extra items including a rain cover, mosquito net, bottle holder and a stroller cover.

Key details – Ages: Infant to 15kg; Weight: 8kg; Folded Dimensions: 66 x 48 x 98 cm

6. Didofy Aster 2 Ultra-Compact Pushchair: The best compact lightweight stroller

Price: £299 | Buy now from Baby Planet

A compact stroller makes travelling so much easier and this model really is small. Available in three neutral colours, the Didofy Aster 2 ultra-compact pushchair weighs just 6.2kg and can be carried as hand luggage on the majority of airlines. It comes with a “MagicFold” button for simple one-push folding and unfolding. The leatherette handle stands at a height of just 105cm and offers easy, one-handed steering and the brake is flip-flop friendly to prevent injured toes.

The stroller’s hood is waterproof and offers UPF 50 protection, and also includes a peek-a-boo window, as well as ventilation built into the seat. The backrest reclines into multiple positions, as does the footrest. Its five-point harness is cushioned for extra comfort and the stroller comes with a rain cover, footmuff and a cup holder for the parent’s convenience. The wheels are puncture-proof and it has built-in suspension for a tranquil ride.

Key details – Ages: Newborn to 22kg; Weight: 6.2kg; Folded Dimensions: 55 x 45 x 25 cm

Buy now from Baby Planet