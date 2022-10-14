iCandy Orange 3 New Designer Collection review: A stylish pram that stands apart from the competition

If you’re looking for a pram that offers top-of-the-range functionality with an ultra-stylish design, then the iCandy Orange 3 is for you. Like all iCandy’s products, this is a premium pram that goes above and beyond the usual remit of baby equipment with plush, black crush fabric and a lightweight chassis.

I enjoyed pushing my one-year-old baby around in this slick, agile pram. I never felt he was anything but safe and comfy. It comes with a spacious 64-litre shopping basket that offered ample room for my baby bag, groceries and other essentials, as well as an integrated buggy board that came in useful on the school run.

The optimised tyres tackled pavements, footpaths and fields easily, but did make it slightly bulky when it came to folding down for the car. Comparatively, though, it’s not as heavy as the iCandy peach 7.

Buy now from iCandy

iCandy Orange 3 New Designer Collection: Price and competition

The total iCandy Orange 3 bundle includes everything from a carrycot, older upright seat, baby bag, rain cover and parasol, and costs just over £1,100. You can also convert it to a double pram for a shade over £1,300.

READ NEXT: The best baby carriers, wraps and papooses

While you may find some of the features included here in more affordable models, we don’t think you can beat the iCandy Orange 3 for overall style and quality. The new textured velour fabric and integrated buggy board are thoughtful touches that really set it apart from the competition.

It sits in good company with other premium prams, such as the Bugaboo Fox 3 that retails between £1,045 and £1,115, and the iCandy Peach 7 (£1,199) which is very similar. The Egg2 is slightly more expensive and sits in the same luxury camp.

If this is out of your budget, the Bababing Raffi 3-in-1 travel system is a more affordable alternative that still offers excellent quality for less than £800.

iCandy Orange 3 New Designer Collection: Performance

While the iCandy Orange 3 stands out for its looks, it’s a strong performer too. It has a smooth push and a lightweight feel, while its chunky, lockable swivel wheels move well on pavements and off-road paths. It folds down neatly but you may need two hands for the job, and once collapsed it can free-stand for easy storage. It also unfolds easily, but the latch that keeps the frame together is a bit tricky to unclasp.

The handlebar is very easy to move up and down, and the compatible adaptors allow you to interchange between the carrycot, main seat and car seat with moderate ease. The carrycot is also suitable for overnight sleeping and can be used for babies weighing up to 25kg.

READ NEXT: The best travel systems for getting baby from A to B

iCandy Orange 3 New Designer Collection: Design & Key Features

There’s lots to love about the Orange 3, which can be used from birth until toddlerhood.

The padded seat has three different recline positions so you can keep baby comfy when they’re awake and asleep on the move. There’s also the huge basket and the SPF50+ canopy with multi-position mesh ventilation, which keeps baby protected and comfortable while they sleep.

iCandy Orange 3 New Designer Collection: Verdict

While you can find the main functions of this pram in less expensive models, the iCandy Orange 3 is one of the most stylish models on the market. As such, you are paying a premium for its plush fabrics, slick design and clever features, such as the buggy board.

The bundle does provide you with everything you need until your child is walking, so there’s plenty of time to get your money’s worth out of it. We also really love the added accessories such as the baby bag and parasol that give the pram an added touch of luxury.

We probably wouldn’t want to use this pram for muddy walks in the countryside, due to its beautiful finish, but that’s not to say it wouldn’t be up to the task. It’s a luxurious blend of style and function and the perfect choice for anyone who wants something special from their pram.

If you aren’t too bothered about the fancy fabric, the slightly less pricey iCandy Peach offers similar functionality without the plush finish.

Buy now from iCandy