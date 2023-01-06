iCandy Core Pushchair review: A thoughtfully designed travel-system for a range of ages

The Core is the latest addition to iCandy’s premium range of travel systems. It’s designed for both rural and urban environments, with two sets of interchangeable wheels and a clever new addition of a rechargeable USB light positioned on the side of the wheels. This allows greater visibility when out and about in dark and low light conditions.

I tested the pram out for a few weeks with my one-year-old son as passenger. Like all the latest iCandy travel systems, it comes with everything you need from baby to toddlerhood including a clamshell seat that reclines into four positions and a lie-flat position that’s suitable from birth. A particularly notable feature is the ride-on buggy board, which made travelling with my older son much easier.

I did find the Core more uncomfortable to push than other iCandy models such as the Peach 7 due to its low handlebar, whether or not that’s a dealbreaker will depend on your personal preferences, though.

iCandy Core review: What you need to know

As this is a premium travel system, it’s worth buying from new-born stage to get the most from it. It’s designed to be used from birth to toddler stage or 25kg, starting with the fleece-lined carrycot, which can also be used for permanent overnight sleeping and moving on to the adjustable clamshell seat. It can also be used with the compatible car seat if you purchase the bundle.



There’s also a built-in buggy board, which is an excellent signature iCandy feature that you’ll wonder how you ever managed without if you have older children. This also saves on the future cost of having to buy an additional buggy board or even a double buggy – depending on the age of your older child.

There’s also a front wheel swivel lock, bag hooks, an on/off brake indicator (that’s flip-flop friendly) and an ergonomic adjustable handlebar, in addition to a one-hand fold with the chassis still attached. The basket is also extra spacious, with 48L of space and a built-in drainage vent. As such, it’s very thoughtfully designed.

iCandy Core review: Price and competition

As a standalone pram, the iCandy Core is priced at £1,280 or £1,450 as a bundle. The bundle contains a carrycot, multi-mode wheelbase with two sets of wheels (rural and urban), a clamshell seat, LED Visibility hub and all the helpful extras such as a cup holder, rain cover, baby bag, seat adaptors, parasol and footmuff.

It’s similar in price to the newly released iCandy Peach 7, which costs £1,199 for the full bundle or around £1,500 with the car seat included. The Nuna-Triv Pipa Next 5, one of my personal favourites, is very similar with a lightweight frame and one-hand fold but costs just over £1,000 with the carrycot, adjustable seat and car seat included. It also stands in good company with the Bugaboo Fox 3, which will set you back around £800 for the single standalone pushchair and £1,200 for the footmuff bundle.

iCandy Core review: Performance

I always dread opening the box of a new pushchair and attempting to assemble it, but the iCandy Core was easy to put together. You have to scan a QR code to get the full instructions, which I found slightly annoying and would have preferred more detailed instructions in the box. While this is a clever futuristic function, I’m never a fan of things that make you totally reliant upon your phone. Saying that, it did help for a quick, no-fuss assembly.

The wheels are easy to attach and switch over and the LED visibility hub works well and becomes really useful on dark winter nights. The integrated buggy board is also great, but it did feel slightly smaller than the board on the iCandy Peach 7. My son, who is four years old, complained that he was finding it a bit uncomfortable after a while, so it is probably better suited to smaller children.

iCandy Core review: Design and key features

The iCandy Core is very similar in design to the Peach 7 but the main difference is the placement of the low handlebar. This made the steering feel a bit cumbersome and means you have to tilt the pram up slightly to go on and off the curb.

The rest of the pram’s features, including the red on/off sign on the brake and padded clamshell seat with a pop-up calf rest, all worked well. The Core features the largest seat unit in the iCandy range, designed to support your child as they grow. The overall design and finish of the pram, which comes in a soft knitted-jersey fabric, is also really nice.

Other key design features to note are the interchangeable wheels. The urban wheel set creates a shorter and lighter wheelbase and a compact city stroller, while the rural wheel set comprises a longer, more substantial wheelbase, offering the functionality and performance of a larger pushchair.

iCandy Core review: Verdict

This is a thoughtfully designed high-spec pushchair and travel system – one of the best on the market. The interchangeable wheels and clamshell seat are nice touches that will help you navigate a range of environments during those early years, all while keeping your baby secure and comfortable. The overall finish of the pram is also excellent, and the LED visibility hub is a nice but not totally necessary detail.

There are some aspects of this pram I don’t like, such as the placement of the low handlebar – the one on the iCandy Peach 7 is better – and the size of the buggy board, which also felt bigger on the Peach 7. This is somewhat down to personal preference, though, so it’s worth considering and trying out both models, to see which you find the most comfortable to push.

