Nuna Triv Next review: Cleverly compact with compromises

Nuna Triv Next review: Design and key features

As you might have gathered, the Triv Next’s one-handed collapsible design is one of its headline features. It enables you to quickly fold down the pushchair for storage simply by lifting it off the ground via the strap.

Folding literally takes a second, and is quite a sight to behold – almost like some sort of magic trick. However, while the main action of getting the Triv Next packed away couldn’t be easier, there are a few things you need to do first to ensure it can stand on its own.

First, the handlebar needs to be in its lowest position. The handle is one part of the pushchair that makes contact with the floor, hence the small plastic section in the middle. If it’s extended at all, the pushchair will be off-balance.

You also need to lock the front wheels in the correct position (as if you’re reversing), but note that the switch to do this is a little awkward to reach. Like the handle bar, if the wheels are loose or facing the wrong way, then the Triv Next won’t stand up properly. In fact, it will fall over. The final element is to move the seat back into a folded position, which is easy using the single button on the back.

Remember to do these things first – which is easier said than done, in our experience – and the Triv Next will be a dream to fold down one-handed, even while holding your child with the other arm. However, even with everything in the right place, the Triv Next feels somewhat precarious, balancing between the two front wheels and the plastic bumper of the handle bar. It’s a little too easy to knock over in a hallway.

It’s also a little tricky to unfold, needing to be lifted off the ground from the handle in a particular way to allow everything to unfold correctly. This is difficult to master.

Back on the positive side, the “one-touch” brake is super quick and easy to use. Instead of a rocker switch, it’s more like a pedal in a car; you simply push it down to activate or deactivate the brake.