Nuna Triv Next review: Cleverly compact with compromises
The Nuna Triv Next is a Goldilocks pushchair that will be a happy medium for many
Pros
- Large rear wheels with suspension
- Compact and lightweight
- Stylish and well made
Cons
- Awkward front wheel locks
- Precarious when folded
- Tricky to unfold
Nuna is on a roll when it comes to updating its range of pushchairs, and the latest model to get the treatment is the Triv Next.
This is Nuna’s mid-range, lightweight option at 8.72kg (without insert and armbar) and, although it might look very similar to the original, the Next brings with it a range of upgrades, including one of the quickest and easiest fold-downs you’ve ever seen.
The mechanism, while clever, isn’t without its foibles. However, features such as bigger rear wheels, improved suspension, a “one-touch” braking system and more clever innovations make life easier.
Dubbed the “everyday travel companion”, our testing reveals that Nuna’s claim largely rings true, with the brand once again offering good value for money in a product that brings a balance in terms of price, build quality and features.
There are both cheaper and more expensive pushchairs available in Nuna’s range, but the Triv Next will be a just-right Goldilocks purchase for many parents.
Nuna Triv Next review: What you need to know
Thanks to the full-recline seat, the Triv Next is suitable from birth to 22kg, meaning you should get around four years of use out of it. Also making it possible to use for newborns is the removable insert made from Merino wool and “Tencel” lyocell, which will prove soft and comfortable for your baby. The seat has four recline positions, as well as adjustable calf support and a spring suspension.
Furthermore, the Next is compatible with the Triv-series carry cot and Nuna car seats. The included adapter posts make fixing these items simple, and are handily attached to each other via a strap that keeps them together when the pushchair’s clever fold-down mechanism is enabled.
You can face the seat in both directions, with two simple buttons making it easy to make the switch in mere seconds. The pram does fold down with the seat in either orientation, but forward facing makes for a much neater and more compact solution.
Other useful features of the Triv Next include the five-point harness. This attaches effortlessly via two magnetic clips, and undoes with a single button, minimising the amount of faffing around when positioning your baby in and out of the pushchair.
As mentioned, the seat has four recline positions, while the handle offers five positions. There are also zipped storage pockets, air vents and a decent-sized shopping basket, and the adjustable canopy is both water-repellent and UPF 50+ to guard against ultraviolet rays.
The detachable armbar (which doesn’t need to be removed before folding down the Triv Next) features a stylish leatherette coating that arrives in either tan or black, to match the handle.
The Triv Next is available in the classic Caviar colour (black), as well as four other options: Ocean, Hazelwood, Rose and the more expensive Rainbow. The first two are similar but the other models arrive with contrasting-coloured canopies, inserts or even the shopping basket underneath.
READ NEXT: The best baby bouncers, rockers and swings
Nuna Triv Next review: Price and competition
The Triv Next costs £600, unless you opt for the Rainbow colour, which comes in at £650. This is only £10 short of the Nuna Mixx Next, should you be considering Nuna’s larger model. However, it’s worth noting that £600 is the same starting price as the previous Triv model.
As you’d expect, the price includes accessories such as a rain cover and adapter to attach the Triv-series carry cot as well as Nuna car seats. Bundles are available from £950 for a travel system.
It might not be dramatically cheaper than the Mixx Next, then, but compared to most rivals the Triv Next is excellent value. For example, the Mamas & Papas Ocarro costs £849, while the Bugaboo Cameleon 3 is priced at £695.
However, you can spend less on alternatives such as the £370 Joie Chrome DLX and Babyzen’s YoYo², which comes in at £450, albeit without the large rear wheels.
Nuna Triv Next review: Performance
Pushchairs of this size and weight don’t typically arrive with any standout design features that will see them able to tackle much more than smooth pavement. However, the Triv Next – like the Mixx Next – comes with a set of larger wheels at the rear, although they’re not as big in comparison.
The larger wheels are foam-filled, with all four (quickly removable) benefitting from suspension. Not to the degree of the Mixx Next, but it at least means the Triv Next can handle challenging terrain. Through the woods or along a rough gravel path the Next will be fine, although uneven ground with long grass proved a bit of a struggle.
As long as the terrain isn’t too rough, however, the performance of the Triv Next is very good. It’s just as smooth as the Mixx Next on tarmac, with no noises from the frame whatsoever.
READ NEXT: The best car seats
Nuna Triv Next review: Design and key features
As you might have gathered, the Triv Next’s one-handed collapsible design is one of its headline features. It enables you to quickly fold down the pushchair for storage simply by lifting it off the ground via the strap.
Folding literally takes a second, and is quite a sight to behold – almost like some sort of magic trick. However, while the main action of getting the Triv Next packed away couldn’t be easier, there are a few things you need to do first to ensure it can stand on its own.
First, the handlebar needs to be in its lowest position. The handle is one part of the pushchair that makes contact with the floor, hence the small plastic section in the middle. If it’s extended at all, the pushchair will be off-balance.
You also need to lock the front wheels in the correct position (as if you’re reversing), but note that the switch to do this is a little awkward to reach. Like the handle bar, if the wheels are loose or facing the wrong way, then the Triv Next won’t stand up properly. In fact, it will fall over. The final element is to move the seat back into a folded position, which is easy using the single button on the back.
Remember to do these things first – which is easier said than done, in our experience – and the Triv Next will be a dream to fold down one-handed, even while holding your child with the other arm. However, even with everything in the right place, the Triv Next feels somewhat precarious, balancing between the two front wheels and the plastic bumper of the handle bar. It’s a little too easy to knock over in a hallway.
It’s also a little tricky to unfold, needing to be lifted off the ground from the handle in a particular way to allow everything to unfold correctly. This is difficult to master.
Back on the positive side, the “one-touch” brake is super quick and easy to use. Instead of a rocker switch, it’s more like a pedal in a car; you simply push it down to activate or deactivate the brake.
Nuna Triv Next review: Verdict
Nuna has good form when it comes to its pushchairs striking a great balance when it comes to price, performance and features – and the Triv Next is no exception. It’s far more premium than you might expect for the price and arrives with many of the same great features as the bigger and heavier Mixx Next.
It’s cheaper than various rival models, yet offers a lightweight and compact solution that’s suitable for both urban and off-road situations. This is mainly thanks to its larger rear wheels and suspension, which certainly aren’t a given on this type of pushchair.
Build quality is top-notch, there are a range of colour options available, and with compatibility with Nuna’s carrycot and car seat, the Triv Next can become a travel system.
Note that its party trick of folding down with a simple lift of one strap is brilliant, although it comes with some downsides, too: the wheels and handle need to be in the correct position, and the pushchair can still feel precariously balanced once in its folded-down state. Nevertheless, the Nuna Triv Next remains an excellent all-rounder that ticks many boxes at an affordable price.