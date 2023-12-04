Silver Cross ‘Rise by Tinie’ Stroller review: The most stylish travel pram around
A super stylish and practical premium compact travel system that’s part of a limited-run capsule collection
Pros
- Compact fold for travel
- Very lightweight
- For newborns, up to the age of four
Cons
- No separate bassinet
- Expensive
I was as surprised as anyone to hear British rapper and producer Tinie (formerly known as Tinie Tempah) had partnered with the nursery brand Silver Cross to design a range of baby equipment: Rise by Tinie. But, while I may not have associated Tinie with prams per se, I did associate him with great personal style, so it came as no surprise that the products in this collaboration are well-designed and well-executed, and the Rise stroller, which I tried out, has been touted as one of the most stylish prams of 2023.
Tinie says that every item in the collection has been created with the lives of busy parents who travel around a lot in mind, so they’re designed for folding into cars, taking on flights and hopping on and off public transport. The Rise stroller stays true to this promise, with a very lightweight matte-black frame and a single-handed fold that makes the pram surprisingly compact. While it would depend on the airline you’re travelling with as to whether this counts as hand luggage, it’s certainly compact enough to check in on a flight and definitely small enough to fit in a car boot.
The stroller can fold down completely flat for newborns and either be reclined at an angle or sat totally upright for toddlers and older children, so it can be used from birth until up to the age of four. Every aspect of the design has been considered, from the laser-etched safety bar and padded straps to keep your child comfortable, to the ventilated mesh seat and upcycled fabrics made from old plastic bottles. The straps also have a bright green harness trim that adds a distinctive and fun detail – one that will also help you spot your pram on a baggage claim conveyor belt or in the buggy park.
Another feel-good detail is its charity partnership – for every signature piece sold, Silver Cross and Tinie donate an essential baby product to a needy family via Baby Basics.
Silver Cross ‘Rise by Tinie’ Stroller review: What do you get for the money?
Each stroller comes with a footmuff, raincover, travel bags and organisers, pram gloves and pram and pushchair liners, so you’ll have everything you need to get going. It’s super stylish too, with diamond cut effect alloys, stitch-detail padded straps and brushed titanium discs all adding to its very slick and sleek finish. From the organic bamboo and recycled mesh fabrics to the compact fold and the one-lock harness, it’s clear that plenty of thought has gone into its practical elements as well.
If you want something extra special, there are 100 signature versions of the stroller, available through John Lewis, and these come with a signed photograph and Tinie’s ‘signature’ exclusively integrated into the design of the stroller. The stroller will also be available at other retailers very soon.
Silver Cross ‘Rise by Tinie’ Stroller review: What’s it like to use?
The most noticeable thing about the Rise stroller is that it’s incredibly lightweight and, as a result, the whole design is just very smooth to push. I also didn’t find any of the clunky, awkward features that I often see when testing prams. One slightly unusual aspect is the brake, which you put on with the right pedal (marked in red) and take off again by flipping up the left pedal (marked in green), but while this does feel a bit odd at first, it works quite well – especially if you’re in a hurry and need to quickly check if the brake is on, like when you’re about to hop off the bus, for instance.
To fold it down, you press the two buttons on the top bar at the same time, but only one hand is needed. There’s also a small button on the back of the seat which allows you to take it from flat to a tilt, or upright, in seconds. There are no annoying pullies or tricky clasps to contend with.
Silver Cross ‘Rise by Tinie’ Stroller review: What does it do well?
It’s compact, but the shopping basket underneath is more than adequate – spacious enough for day-to-day requirements and similar to the amount of space beneath prams such as the YoYo.
The added accessories, especially the matching organisers, pram gloves and cosy sleeping bag, make it a very pleasurable, smart and practical pram to use. But the huge and unique selling point of this stroller is that it can be used with different aged children, as the seat can be adjusted as required – from totally flat to slightly tilted to upright – simply and easily.
Silver Cross ‘Rise by Tinie’ Stroller review: What could be better?
While the stroller seat does lie flat, it would be nice if it also had a bassinet to keep newborns extra secure. Instead, this pram is designed more as a travel pram, or as a lightweight option to keep in the car. So, even though a bassinet is not essential, I think many parents would probably still like the option.
It would also be nice if there was a zip pocket on the back of the pram for storage, but these are only minor grumbles and this stroller is very nearly perfect.
Silver Cross ‘Rise by Tinie’ Stroller review: Should you buy it?
If you’re looking for a lightweight pram to keep in the car, take on holiday or if you only have a small space to store it in, you should buy this stroller. Since it lies completely flat and comes with a cosy sleeping bag to add security and warmth, it can be used from birth in lieu of a bassinet. While this may not suit everyone, if you don’t have the space for a bassinet, or you don’t want to take one on a trip, then this stroller covers all the bases.
As this is probably one of the slickest prams I’ve tested in terms of how quick and easy it is to fold down, as well as to adjust the seat from flat to upright, it’s a good option for parents who are fed up with the larger, clunkier travel systems that are hard to collapse and put in the car. You might also consider it if you have limited mobility in your hands, or if you are looking for a stroller that the whole family – particularly including grandparents – can use with ease. Plus, in terms of investment, you won’t need another stroller as it’s suitable for children up to the age of four.
In short, this is a premium stroller that delivers on both practicality and style, rivalling the most premium of modern pushchairs. I’m a big fan, and I think it’s an ideal choice for a busy parent, especially one looking for a more exclusive and unique pram.