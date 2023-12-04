Silver Cross ‘Rise by Tinie’ Stroller review: The most stylish travel pram around

Each stroller comes with a footmuff, raincover, travel bags and organisers, pram gloves and pram and pushchair liners, so you’ll have everything you need to get going. It’s super stylish too, with diamond cut effect alloys, stitch-detail padded straps and brushed titanium discs all adding to its very slick and sleek finish. From the organic bamboo and recycled mesh fabrics to the compact fold and the one-lock harness, it’s clear that plenty of thought has gone into its practical elements as well.

If you want something extra special, there are 100 signature versions of the stroller, available through John Lewis, and these come with a signed photograph and Tinie’s ‘signature’ exclusively integrated into the design of the stroller. The stroller will also be available at other retailers very soon.

Silver Cross ‘Rise by Tinie’ Stroller review: What’s it like to use?

The most noticeable thing about the Rise stroller is that it’s incredibly lightweight and, as a result, the whole design is just very smooth to push. I also didn’t find any of the clunky, awkward features that I often see when testing prams. One slightly unusual aspect is the brake, which you put on with the right pedal (marked in red) and take off again by flipping up the left pedal (marked in green), but while this does feel a bit odd at first, it works quite well – especially if you’re in a hurry and need to quickly check if the brake is on, like when you’re about to hop off the bus, for instance.

To fold it down, you press the two buttons on the top bar at the same time, but only one hand is needed. There’s also a small button on the back of the seat which allows you to take it from flat to a tilt, or upright, in seconds. There are no annoying pullies or tricky clasps to contend with.