Thule Shine Stroller review: The best pram to protect your baby from pollution in 2024

Unless you’re buying the accessories as part of a bundle – for example, the baby bundle includes the stroller, a changing backpack (priced individually at £130) and the bassinet for £970 – they will need to be bought separately. However, there doesn’t appear to be any savings to be had for buying a bundle, so consider what you will actually need before you make a purchase.

All of this certainly does put the Thule Shine at the premium end of the market, but it will take you from birth until your child is approximately four years old. It arrives partially assembled straight out of the box – I just needed to attach the back wheels and clip on the main seat – which is always a relief. The bassinet can also be clipped on without needing any extra attachments.

Once your child can sit confidently, the stroller can be used with the supportive, padded and reversible reclining seat. This is fitted with a five-point harness that I found easy to adjust and fasten. If you’ll be using it in the winter, I would advise buying the extra cosy footmuff, which secures with zips along each side, as it feels very protective with its durable fabric outer and soft fleece lining (it has been designed for Swedish winters, after all).

The base features a spacious shopping basket that’s easy to access, can handle up to 10kg and has plenty of height for larger bags. The adjustable handlebar, with its central push button, is easy to slide up and down and gave me the height I needed so as not to pull my back (I’m 5ft 10in).

However, where this stroller truly stands out is the air purifier canopy. The first of its kind, it can deliver 150l of HEPA-purified air every minute, removing 98% of polluting particles, in addition to bacteria, viruses and pollen – ideal if you live in a city or heavily congested area. The canopy is powered by a reusable battery that provides approximately 16 hours of purification when fully charged, and it can connect via Bluetooth to an app which shows the air quality around you and lets you know when the filter needs changing – which should be expected once or twice a year.

READ NEXT: Best prams, baby buggies and pushchairs

Thule Shine Stroller review: What’s it like to use?

As a brand, Thule is associated with practicality and style, offering products that make life easier, and the Shine stroller stays true to that ethos. Straight out of the box, it’s easy to assemble: you just need to attach the back wheels to the main stroller. If you buy the separate bassinet, you’ll be pleased to hear that it’s very easy to attach too, only needing to be clipped onto the main frame. The bassinet also has carry handles, like those on a Moses basket, so it’s super-easy to take off with one click if your baby is sleeping, or if you want to use it as a temporary bed. The main seat also clicks on and off easily, and I didn’t find any clunky bits or buttons when doing so. In short, everything works well on this pram and its ergonomic design has clearly been well thought out.