The Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor has had its price CHOPPED

The Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor has seen a hefty price slash thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. The multi-talented kitchen appliance, which regularly retails at around the £170 mark, is down to a mere £140, saving you in the region of £30.

We were such big fans of the food processor that we gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our full-length Ninja 3-in-1 review. In particular we were impressed with the five-star device’s powerful performance (thanks to a 1,200W motor) and ease of use, cementing it as one of the best food prep appliances on the market. We dubbed it the best food processor for most people in our round-up of best food processors on the market.

The Ninja 3-in-1 is kitted out with plenty of in-box extras, including a 1.8l food processor bowl with four-pronged blade, a 2.1l blending jug with a six-pronged blade and a 700ml personal cup, great for smoothies, protein shakes and smaller volumes of soup. You’ll also be able to slice and grate with the device’s chopping disc and even knead dough with its dough blade (though it’s worth noting the machine is better suited to lighter dough). In the box you’ll also find a recipe booklet for culinary inspiration to make the most of your suite of food processor attachments.

A machine with this much functionality is never going to be super compact, and the Ninja 3-in-1 does have quite a large base, measuring up at 190 x 230 x 200mm, reaching a height of 480mm with the blending jug attached.

But what it lacks in diminutiveness, it makes up for in performance: manual low, medium and high settings are adept at coping with a range of vegetables, from softer vegetables like courgette to firmer produce like squash. In the words of Kitchen Editor Danielle Amato, “on most occasions, it only took a few seconds to achieve the desired consistency.” How’s that for a time-saver?

Meanwhile, the automated chop setting provided a solidly uniform dice on veggies (a rarity in the food processor world). And if frozen margaritas are more your thing, the 2.1l blending jug and 700ml personal cup alike were able to blast through ice with ease (though note the food processor bowl shouldn’t be used for blending ice).

At £140, this whizz of a machine – jack of all trades, master of most – is a great investment at a knock-down price.