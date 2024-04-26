Epson EcoTank ET-2876/ET-2870 review: Great photo prints but falls short on paper handling

When you do need to buy ink, though, it’s super cheap. Individual bottles of ink cost £9.49 purchased direct from Epson, and also contain 65ml each. The black bottle will produce 4,500 pages (based on printing 5% coverage of a page), which works out at 0.2p per page. A complete set of cyan, magenta and yellow inks produces 7,500 pages, at a cost of 0.4p per page. This is more than what can be produced from the initial ink from the box, because some ink is used to initiate the device. You can reduce costs further by purchasing in bulk, with a pack of four inks (one of each colour) knocking £3.47 off the price of buying the same inks individually.

This is well in line with its predecessors and most other consumer-focused tank-based printers. Only Canon’s range of business ink tank printers offers cheaper running costs, knocking the price of colour printing down to an even cheaper 0.2p per page; however, the colour quality is aimed at business graphics rather than printing photographs.

Disappointingly, Epson seems to have slowed the ET-2786 down compared to its predecessors. In our tests it was much slower at producing its first page, and then produced mono pages at a rate of 8.5ppm, with colour pages popping out at 2.8ppm. This is slower than the EcoTank ET-2850 (9.7pp and 2.9ppm) and the EcoTank ET-2750 (9.5ppm and 2.8ppm).

Having said that, for most home tasks it should prove perfectly adequate. If you want a faster printer for bigger jobs, something like the Canon Maxify GX5050, which is built for office tasks, or a cheap laser printer would suit you far better.

When it comes to printing photos, however, it’s more impressive. In my photo printing test, I printed six photos on glossy 6 x 4in photo paper at the printer’s best settings, and it took the printer just over 15 minutes to churn these out. That’s well over a minute faster than the EcoTank ET-2850 was. Again, it’s slower than the Canon Maxify GX5050, but the print quality is much higher, making it worth waiting for.

READ NEXT: Best office chairs for comfortable home working