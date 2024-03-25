This four-star Epson printer just got a price reduction in the Amazon spring sale
We tried and tested the Epson EcoTank ET-2850 printer and found it worthy of an Expert Reviews Recommended award
One of the main selling points of the Epson EcoTank ET-2850 is that it’s one of the best value printers to run, and now you can get yourself a tidy bargain on the machine itself. The average Amazon price of the printer is £236 and now thanks to the Amazon spring sale event that’s dropped down even further to £222.
Considering the price of the printer was £270 when we initially reviewed it, that’s a solid saving. This deal is due to expire today though, so you’ll need to get in there quickly and take advantage of the sale before the ink runs dry.
Did the Epson EcoTank ET-2850 get a good review?
- In our full review, we gave the Epson EcoTank ET-2850 four stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended award.
What’s so good about the Epson EcoTank ET-2850?
- The ET-2850 stores its ink in tanks refilled from bottles making it extremely cost effective to run. The price per page is only 0.2p per page for mono prints and 0.4p per page for colour.
- It can print thousands of pages straight out of the box, using the ink already provided.
- The ET-2850 can provide some impressive quality prints, with our photo tests showing that it produced richer, darker colours than the previous model, the Epson ET-2750.
- You can use the Epson Smart Panel app to help you through the setup and also control the machine remotely, connecting straight to the printer from your smartphone.
Are there any disadvantages to this Epson EcoTank ET-2850 deal?
- We found that when compared to six-colour ink tank printers such as the Canon Pixma G650, and the best cartridge printers such as the Canon Pixma TS8350, the ET-2850 does fall short. Though the running cost will of course be higher.
- If you’re looking for speed, the ET-2850 might not be the machine for your needs, with the HP OfficeJet Pro 9022e for example being able to provide a faster page print rate.
How has the Epson EcoTank ET-2850’s price changed over time?
- The price of the Epson EcoTank ET-2850 was £270 when we first reviewed it.
- The average price of the Epson EcoTank ET-2850 on Amazon is £236.
Where can I find more printer deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
There can be some unscrupulous tactics and misleading information when it comes to deals being offered to the consumer, but the Expert Reviews team is dedicated to providing you with only the best bargains. If you’re interested in knowing more about how exactly we go about selecting the deals we spotlight you can find a full explanation of our methods in this dedicated article.