This four-star Epson printer just got a price reduction in the Amazon spring sale

One of the main selling points of the Epson EcoTank ET-2850 is that it’s one of the best value printers to run, and now you can get yourself a tidy bargain on the machine itself. The average Amazon price of the printer is £236 and now thanks to the Amazon spring sale event that’s dropped down even further to £222.

Considering the price of the printer was £270 when we initially reviewed it, that’s a solid saving. This deal is due to expire today though, so you’ll need to get in there quickly and take advantage of the sale before the ink runs dry.

Did the Epson EcoTank ET-2850 get a good review?