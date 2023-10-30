The best Asana alternatives in 2024

In our opinion, Asana is the best project management software out there, but that doesn’t automatically mean it’s right for you. So, to make sure you don’t end up frustrated from using the wrong tool for the job, we’ve put together this list of the best alternatives to Asana, each with its own distinct advantage over our reigning champ.

For example, if Asana doesn’t have quite the right combination of features that you need, then you may find these picks work better for you. As much as we like it, in our Asana review we also go over a few of the things that the program could do better, and it may be that those are exactly the hurdles you’re dealing with.

Another big issue is likely to be Asana’s pricing, which is definitely on the high side. In fact, it may be the most expensive project management solution on the market. No matter how good a tool is, if it hurts your bottom line then you’re going to need another option, preferably before the payments really start to bite.

