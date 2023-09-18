The 5 best Trello alternatives to try in 2023

The trick, then, is to figure out what you and your team need, and go from there. If you have a lot of time-sensitive tasks, then using a tool with a good timeline or calendar function is key. You can even integrate them with the board, if you like.

If you require an overview then you can easily shift between dates, people, and type, making a list a much better choice. In fact, modern lists are so malleable they’re up there with boards for being the most flexible way to track work.

Of course, it isn’t all about form and function: price is a consideration, too – and it’s in this regard where Trello still comes out on top. It’s among the best free project management tools out there: a smart operator can use it for free, even with a massive team. We’d go so far as to say that if you’re paying for it, then you’re using Trello wrong.

Any Trello alternative will entail a cost, although small, savvy teams can still get away with not paying a penny. However, in most cases, this added cost also adds value.

How we test Trello alternatives

Having first decided on what we need from a Trello alternative, we start by revisiting our archive of project management reviews, choosing services that meet our criteria. As we mentioned, Trello is the best kanban tool out there, and we figure that even if you want to bid adieu to Trello, you may still want to hang on to the board.

As a result, all our picks below offer decent kanban abilities, but they also offer great secondary functions. This includes lists, timelines and the like, but also more obscure features such as long-term planning or spreadsheet functionality. Of course, another huge issue is price – an area where Trello is hard to beat (read more about that in our article on Trello pricing). As such, we have made a decision to focus more here on value for money, so while some picks can be quite pricey, they should allow you to take your project management to heights Trello won’t ever attain.