Pure Advance+ review: Pure’s all-new high-spec electric scooter

As with most premium e-scooters, you can also connect your smartphone via Bluetooth and access some extra info in the companion app. This includes estimated range and the ability to remotely lock the motor as an anti-theft feature. The most useful feature for me, however, is the ability to keep the system up to date via firmware updates and I don’t see the app adding enough features to bother with on a daily basis, at least as it stands.

I am, however, a big fan of the simplicity with which the Pure Advance+ folds. Just fold in the handlebars and the standing platforms, undo the steering column quick release, drop the bars onto a catch on the main body, and you’re done. The catch does a very good job of clipping everything together and I found it pretty easy to pick up and carry around. With the kickstand flipped down, it’s very stable when rested horizontally on the floor and it’s compact, too: I measured the folded size at 103 x 56 x 16cm. The only issue might be that at 16kg it weighs as much as some folding bikes.

Pure Advance+ review: Is there anything it could do better?

I found it quite hard to find any substantial criticisms of the Pure Advance Plus but there are a couple of places where it could be improved. A removable battery would be nice, allowing for longer journeys or charging away from the scooter. And I’d like a more accurate battery indicator; I found that, in the last few miles, the capacity gauge dropped disproportionately quickly. A sturdy, easily-accessible locking point on the frame would be nice, too, for those who need to be able to leave it somewhere outside securely.