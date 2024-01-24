Raspberry Pi 5 review: The first Pi that can truly serve as a desktop

Raspberry Pi 5 review: Performance

I mentioned above that the Raspberry Pi 5 is purportedly as much as three times as fast as the Pi 4. I confirmed this by running a variety of benchmarks on both the new board and an older Raspberry Pi 4 Model B. I used 8GB models with passive cooling in both cases, and saw the following results:

The Sysbench test is a simple synthetic test that runs through a mathematical workload and measures the average number of calculations completed per second. Here the Pi 5 outpaced the older model by an impressive 80%. I also tried this test on a Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ board, which scored 274, so we’re looking at close to a fourfold performance increase in two generations.

The Raspberry Pi 5 fared even better in the wide-ranging Geekbench benchmark. It proved 3.1 times as fast as the Pi 4 in single-core tasks, and 2.7 times as fast in multi-core mode. Interestingly, engaging the Pi 5’s active cooler didn’t make any significant difference to its scores – the Raspberry Pi Foundation suggests thermal throttling is only likely to become an issue for an uncooled Pi when the system is under “a heavy continuous load, such as rebuilding the Linux kernel”.

I also tried the BrowserBench suite of three web-based benchmarks, running in the Pi’s preinstalled Chromium browser. These were the intensive JetStream test, which tests JavaScript performance, MotionMark for graphical performance and Speedometer, which focuses on drawing and interacting with user elements such as drop-down lists. Again, the Raspberry Pi 5 raced ahead of the Pi 4, with results ranging from 2.6 times as fast in the JetStream test to a massive 6.4x speedup in MotionMark – a testament to the Pi 5’s upgraded GPU.

The difference isn’t merely academic. If you’ve used a previous Pi board interactively with a keyboard and mouse, you’ll definitely notice the Raspberry Pi 5 feels much snappier and more responsive.

I measured a boot-to-desktop time of 21 seconds for the new Pi, versus 39.4 seconds on the Pi 4. Opening Chromium took 4.1 seconds, down from 7.3 seconds. In practice, this is a machine that you can comfortably use for coding, education or general everyday productivity, without having to consciously make allowances for its performance.

There’s also scope to improve responsiveness further by using faster storage. The SD card I used for testing could only manage read and write speeds of around 18MB/sec, but the Pi 5’s new I/O controller supports SD data rates of up to 104MB/sec – twice as fast as the Pi 4 could handle.

For an even bigger boost, you could use an external SSD as your system drive. Where the Raspberry Pi 4 supported a total USB bandwidth of 4Gbits/sec, the Raspberry Pi 5’s USB 3 ports can both handle 5Gbits/sec at once. The forthcoming NVMe HAT will also give you the option of running an M.2 SSD at speeds up to 500MB/sec. You can switch to PCIe 3.0 mode to double the bandwidth, but the manufacturer doesn’t guarantee this will be glitch-free, so maybe don’t use it for critical storage.

Raspberry Pi 5 review: Verdict

The Raspberry Pi 5 wholly eclipses the previous model in almost every aspect of performance, while costing just a few quid more. But before you get too dazzled, remember that Pi applications aren’t typically hardware-intensive.

Projects that focus on home automation, security, robotics, network services or data presentation probably won’t need a fraction of the power offered by this board. If you like to have multiple projects on the go, you’re better off buying a bunch of Raspberry Pi Zero units for the same total price.

Conversely, if you’re excited about the Raspberry Pi 5’s potential as a desktop system, you might want to wait for the Pi 500. That will be a neater way to get all the performance and connectivity of the Pi 5 in a self-contained unit, and it should cost barely any more than buying the board and keyboard separately.

Then again, the integrated design is less compact and versatile than the bare-board model – and there’s no word on when such a Pi will become available. If you’re at all interested in trying out the fastest, most flexible little hobbyist board ever, it’s hard to come up with a reason not to jump in and buy a Raspberry Pi 5 right now.