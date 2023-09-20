Amazon unveils Ring Stick Up Cam Pro at fall 2023 event
Radar-powered 3D motion detection and colour pre-roll are among the new features for Ring Stick Up Cam Pro
Amazon has taken the wraps of a selection of new Ring and Blink security cameras at its Fall 2023 event, alongside new Alexa features, a new Echo Show 8 speaker and Kids tablets.
The new Ring Stick Up Cam Pro inherits some of the features previously only available on the company’s high end doorbells, including radar-powered 3D motion detection and birds eye view.
Ring Stick Up Cam Pro preview: Specifications, release date and price
- 1080p HDR video with colour night vision
- Radar-powered 3D motion detection
- Two-way talk with Audio+
- Pre-roll video capture
- Privacy zones
- Package and person alerts
- Price: £160 (£180 with solar)
- Availability: Preorders open 20 September, shipping from 19 October
Ring Stick Up Cam Pro preview: Design and key features
The camera itself looks pretty much identical to the standard Ring Stick Up camera. Like the original, it can be used as a mains-powered or battery-powered camera and you can even add a solar panel so you don’t have to plug it in to charge it up. And, just like the first Stick Up Cam, the Pro model captures 1080p video with HDR processing.
However, it does come with a number of new and enhanced features in addition to that radar-based 3D motion detection. Ring is also adding, for instance, its Audio+ feature, which aims to make it possible to hear what’s going on on the other end of the call more clearly.
Another feature available here is video pre-roll tech, a feature that continually buffers captured video footage, allowing the camera to deliver clips recorded not just from the moment motion is detected but also from a few seconds before that point.
Other new features include privacy zones, which can be used alongside motion zone detection to black out portions of the frame. That’s useful, for instance, if there’s an area of the frame you don’t want to include in the frame for privacy reasons.
And, finally, it can now also detect people and packages alongside plain old motion.
Ring Stick Up Cam Pro preview: Early verdict
The Ring Stick Up Cam is Amazon’s most popular security camera and these new features will make it even more capable but the price might just be a stumbling block for the retail giant.
At £160, or £180 with solar charging, plus the inevitably monthly cost of a Ring Protect Plan, it’s quite costly for a regular security camera.
The Ring Stick Up Cam Pro is available to pre-order from Amazon today.