Amazon unveils Ring Stick Up Cam Pro at fall 2023 event

Amazon has taken the wraps of a selection of new Ring and Blink security cameras at its Fall 2023 event, alongside new Alexa features, a new Echo Show 8 speaker and Kids tablets.

The new Ring Stick Up Cam Pro inherits some of the features previously only available on the company’s high end doorbells, including radar-powered 3D motion detection and birds eye view.

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro preview: Specifications, release date and price