Eufy Clean LR30 Hybrid+ review: A decent mid-range robot vacuum with disappointing mopping

From here you need to perform a full automatic clean in order for the robot to create its first map. There’s no option for a fast mapping run, but at least you get your floors vacuumed as it goes. It is possible, however, to set up no-go areas as the map is being created, with the LiDAR scanning the room ahead. This means you have plenty of time to cordon-off any cable nests and other problem areas.

Once the map is completed, the app does the work of splitting the floor plan into rooms. If it doesn’t get it right automatically – if you have open-plan areas, for example – it’s a trivial job to create further splits or join rooms together. You can rename rooms as you like and, when vacuuming, set the order in which these rooms are cleaned.

There’s also a multi-map option that lets you store and manage up to three floor plan maps. Carry the robot to a new, previously unmapped area – such as another storey of your house – and it will recognise that it’s in a new location, creating a new map as before. If you move the robot back into that space at a later date, it will recognise its surroundings and automatically invoke the correct map.

While the app is superb, the robot itself is more indicative of its position in the hierarchy of robot vacuum cleaners. The relatively small collection bin, for example, shouldn’t really matter when a vacuum has a self-emptying option. However, I suspect it hampered the collection of pet hair in my tests.

You also need to manually maintain the mop’s water levels, wet the cloth before use, and physically attach the mopping plate to the base of the robot each time you want to use it. If you have the self-emptying version, you’ll also find it can’t empty itself with the mop unit attached, so you need to take that off on its way back to the emptying station.

This is all quite labour-intensive for something that’s supposed to be automatic, especially as the effectiveness of the mopping function leaves a fair bit to be desired. As with most budget robot moppers, the cloth on the base of the robot is simply dragged along behind, with no further agitation.

Another complaint I have is that, although the robot can detect carpet to boost suction – a feature Eufy calls BoostIQ – it doesn’t transfer this intelligence to mopping to help it avoid carpet while wet. Instead, you have to set no-mop zones on the app.

The final part of the puzzle is the self-emptying station, if you’ve opted for the Hybrid+ version, that is. Apart from a few foibles such as its inability to empty the robot with the mop attached, this works well. It’s a bit of a palaver, though, as the robot has to reverses in to empty itself, then drive out and turn around so it can charge.