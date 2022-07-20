Best New Balance running shoes 2023: Get UNMISSABLE savings on Asics, Adidas, New Balance and much more

When training for a marathon, for instance, you’ll need a shoe with an accommodating upper and enough cushioning to offer good comfort and protection over longer distances. For shorter, sharper runs when you’re concentrating on getting faster, however, you want something with a light design that still packs plenty of midsole foam to make those runs enjoyable.

Meanwhile, those chasing personal bests, especially over longer distances such as half or full marathons, will want to consider a shoe with a carbon plate inside. Combined with other elements such as lots of extra bouncy foam, carbon plates help enhance energy return from the midsole, lend an extra spring to your step and can reduce fatigue. These types of shoes do tend to be more expensive, however.

Identify the type of running you’re going to do and the distances you hope to tackle and that information will better inform you on what shoes to grab.

How do you pronate?

Pronation refers to the way your foot rolls when you’re walking or running, and whether you’re a neutral pronator or you under- or over-pronate, this crucial piece of information is central to picking the right pair of shoes for you.

Indeed, like other shoe brands, New Balance breaks its shoes down in terms of type of pronation to make sure you get a shoe that best suits your level of pronation.

If you don’t know whether you under- or over-pronate, you can head into most running stores to perform a running gait analysis and arm yourself with the information to pick a New Balance running shoe that’s the ideal match for your running style.

Sticking to roads or going off-road?

It’s also worth thinking about the type of terrain you’re running on. If you spend most of your time running on tarmac or pavement, then you’ll likely want something with maximum cushioning to cope with the repetitive pounding your joints take from running on such hard surfaces.

If you’re planning to regularly wander off into gravel or traipse through the mud in the woods, however, you’ll want to look for a trail specific shoe instead. Trail shoes typically have more aggressive soles to provide more grip on loose and slippery terrain.

They also offer tougher uppers to protect against trail debris, often come with superior water resistance and tend to deliver a more supportive fit to give you more confidence on less predictable surfaces.