The best cushioned running shoes to buy in 2023: Get UNBELIEVABLE discounts this Black Friday

zThere are lots of factors that come together to produce the best cushioned running shoes. Cushioning is just one component that affects what a shoe feels like to run in, but it’s arguably the most crucial in terms of how comfortable that shoe feels and whether it’s going to be a good fit for short run outs or going long.

There are plenty of running shoes that have lots of cushioning, but it’s important to pick a model that best fits your running habits: it needs to balance maximal cushioning with an upper and outsole design that’s suited to the way you run and the terrain you run on.

There are a lot of different foams packed into running shoes these days, so in this article we’ll highlight the ones that we think stand out for all the right reasons. Whether you want a versatile all-rounder or you’re on the hunt for something that will help you break your PBs, read on and we’ll explain all everything you need to consider before splashing out and stepping out.

