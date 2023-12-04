Best running shoes for plantar fasciitis 2023: Our top picks to get your feet back on track

Studies have shown that 95.1% of runners have a rearfoot strike, compared to a mid-foot (4.1%) and forefoot (0.8%) strike. This means the first point of contact during a stride is the heel. As a result, continuous and isolated impacts while running can cause repetitive strain, especially if you don’t have suitable footwear and cushioning.

Finding runners with the appropriate insole thickness, heel stack and cushioning will put you on your way to combatting plantar fasciitis.

Offset

The offset – or heel-to-toe drop as it’s also known – is the difference in sole height found between the heel and forefoot. Measured in millimetres, it indicates how steep the shoe is, like a slope from back to front.

Running shoes with a higher offset help to facilitate a softer heel strike and improve the transition from rearfoot to forefoot during the stride. Besides working toward improved form, it will – more importantly – reduce the impact-related stress on the heel and Achilles tendon.

READ NEXT: Best fitness tracker

Midsole

As the plantar fascia runs along the sole of the foot, it’s handy to have support in the arch area. Choosing runners with a rigid midsole will reduce flexion while running and, in turn, provide much-needed stability.

Shoes equipped with a medium or stiff midsole will help to prevent further discomfort, protecting the plantar fascia during exercise and, in turn, work towards reducing aches and pains post-activity.

READ NEXT: Best running headphones

Design

As well as the above, there are a few other design features to look out for, one of which is a wide toe box. As you’ve probably guessed, the toe box is the forefoot part of the shoe. Having a wider toe box not only gives your feet some extra breathing space but also provides room for improved metatarsal foot splay, granting a more natural motion.

The other feature is a rocker design, and we’re not talking about eye-catching patterns here. A rocker design incorporates a thicker sole with a rounded heel, creating a convex soleplate in contrast to a flat base. The two main versions found in running shoes are:

Toe rocker: The most common among running shoes and trainers, it curves upwards from the ball of your foot to your toes, creating a raised front end that helps during the push-off.

Heel-to-toe rocker: A design that has seen a rise in popularity over recent years, it features an upward curve at the front and back of the shoe, rising up toward the toes and the heel to create a ‘rocking’ motion. The inverted arch helps to redistribute weight, reduce the impact on the heel and relieve plantar pressures in the mid and forefoot.

How much should I spend?

A decent pair of running shoes will set you back anywhere between £60 to £180, but you can save yourself money by knowing exactly what you need. For example, there’s no point in buying a pair of expensive trail runners if you only plan on doing a couple of 5k road runs a week. Our selections below cover the best options to suit a variety of needs, so you can make an informed decision without spending unnecessarily.

READ NEXT: Best gym bag

The best running shoes for plantar fasciitis you can buy in 2023