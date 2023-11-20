Snap up the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for its lowest price EVER this Black Friday
This Black Friday deal has to be seen to be believed: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for £689 less than its average price on Amazon
This Black Friday, Amazon offers a stunning deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256GB), priced at just £879, down from an average of £1,568. This significant discount makes it the lowest price the device has ever been on the website. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, which received four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review, is a testament to Samsung’s innovation in the foldable smartphone market.
As covered by our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review, Samsung’s latest foldable showcases subtle but meaningful upgrades from its predecessors. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, providing a significant performance boost compared to the older Snapdragon 888. The rear camera array is similar to the Galaxy S22 series, including a 50MP main sensor, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP 123-degree ultrawide cameras, alongside a pair of selfie cameras.
In terms of design, the Z Fold 4 maintains its core functionality, transforming from a regular smartphone when folded to a tablet with a large 7.6in inner display when unfolded. The device is lighter than the previous model, and both displays are 3mm wider with narrower bezels, offering a more immersive viewing experience. The phone also features a durable “Armour Aluminium” frame and is the only IP-certified waterproof flexi-screen phone on the market with an IPX8 rating.
Both the 6.2in cover display and the 7.6in inner screen support a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The Fold 4 also supports Samsung’s S Pen stylus and offers new productivity features with Android 12L and Samsung’s One UI 4.1 interface. While the device showcases excellent HDR video quality, the main disadvantage remains the noticeable crease in the middle of the flexible screen.
Battery life on the Z Fold 4 has improved slightly, with a 4,400mAh battery supporting 25W wired charging and wireless PowerShare functionality. Storage options include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB versions, all with 12GB of RAM.
Overall, at £879, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers exceptional value for those seeking a high-performance, innovative foldable smartphone. The Black Friday discount makes this eye-catching device more accessible to a broader audience.