Snap up the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for its lowest price EVER this Black Friday

This Black Friday, Amazon offers a stunning deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256GB), priced at just £879, down from an average of £1,568. This significant discount makes it the lowest price the device has ever been on the website. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, which received four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review, is a testament to Samsung’s innovation in the foldable smartphone market.

View deal at Amazon

As covered by our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review, Samsung’s latest foldable showcases subtle but meaningful upgrades from its predecessors. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, providing a significant performance boost compared to the older Snapdragon 888. The rear camera array is similar to the Galaxy S22 series, including a 50MP main sensor, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP 123-degree ultrawide cameras, alongside a pair of selfie cameras​​.

In terms of design, the Z Fold 4 maintains its core functionality, transforming from a regular smartphone when folded to a tablet with a large 7.6in inner display when unfolded. The device is lighter than the previous model, and both displays are 3mm wider with narrower bezels, offering a more immersive viewing experience. The phone also features a durable “Armour Aluminium” frame and is the only IP-certified waterproof flexi-screen phone on the market with an IPX8 rating​​.