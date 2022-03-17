Samsung’s budget Galaxy A13 announced

Budget smartphones are a dime a dozen these days, and while the market is constantly flooded with cheap handsets from the likes of Motorola and Nokia, Samsung typically prefers to keep things nice and simple, offering only one sub-£200 phone at any one time.

The time has finally come for the Galaxy A12 to pass the torch to a new low-cost handset, the Galaxy A13.

Recently launching updates across its A-series lineup, the brand-new Galaxy A13 continues to be Samsung’s cheapest smartphone on shop shelves, and if money is a bit tight then this could be a good-value alternative to its more mid-range counterparts.

For the low, low price of £179, you’re getting a large 6.6in IPS display, with an as-yet-unnamed octa-chipset that’s clocked at 2.2GHz, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Like the A33 5G and A53 5G, this can also be expanded up to a further 1TB via microSD.

You’ll also find a large 5,000mAh battery inside, with supported charging speeds up to 15W. On the back of the phone, sitting in a vertical traffic light formation, is a quadruple-camera array, which incorporates a main 50MP (f/1.8) unit, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor. An 8MP (f/2.2) selfie camera is situated on the front, inside a V-shaped notch at the top of the screen.

Like the rest of the A-series range, the phone launches with Android 12 and Samsung’s OneUI 4.1, although it lacks any official IP rating and (shockingly) doesn’t support 5G connections. The Galaxy A13 arrives in the UK on 25 March and comes in three colours: Awesome Black, Awesome White and Awesome Blue.

Of course, the previous Galaxy A12 has been kicking around for a while now, and it’s certainly a bit outdated by modern standards. It didn’t initially receive a recommendation in our review, but with 2022 updates to the cameras, internal componentry and software, the Galaxy A13 is perfectly poised to make an appearance on our best budget smartphones list when we eventually get one in for review.