Samsung Galaxy Buds FE review: For Samsung fans only

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE review: What do we like about them?

The Galaxy Buds FE pair with available devices quickly and conveniently and I was impressed by both their audio and microphone capabilities as soon as I connected them to my phone. Call quality, whether over a cellular or Wi-Fi connection, was good enough for most situations, although the buds did make me sound a little boomy in busier environments.

Like many affordable earbuds, the Buds FE have a warm sound signature but the bass response here is pleasingly rich rather than bloated or overblown. Mid-range frequencies are presented neutrally, while highs are slightly rolled off. Beat-driven, electronic tunes like E-Unity’s Etra – Home are particularly forceful and benefit from great energy in the sub-bass region. This low-end emphasis doesn’t impact the clarity of the mid-range, however, and while upper registers lack a bit of sparkle, the Buds FE can comfortably handle most genres.

Spacious tracks like Daft Punk’s Arena show off the buds’ solid soundstage, with nice depth across the bass notes in particular, while there’s sufficient, if less impressive, detail to their imaging for the money, too. You’ll get even clearer output by pairing the Buds FE with a recent Samsung device. While not as detailed as headphones supporting LDAC, they sound cleaner and richer across the board if you’re using Samsung’s SSC.

If the low-end emphasis isn’t to your liking, you can alter the sound with equaliser presets (Normal, Bass Boost, Soft, Dynamic, Clear, and Treble Boost) in the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app. This app is only available for Android phones and tablets, however. There’s a similar Galaxy Buds app available on PC but those with an iOS device miss out on access to a fair amount of useful functionality.