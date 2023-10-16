Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus review: The second-best big Android tablet

Apple’s iPads may be the best tablets around but products like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus prove that its rivals are not far behind.

With a sleek design, bundled stylus, and well-thought-out software, Samsung’s 12.4in model is a great alternative to Apple’s finest.

Not only that but it also combines its many charms with a price that undercuts Apple’s finest and at a size that’s a little more practical than the 14.6in Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

