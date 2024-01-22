Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 review: An Android tablet in a league of its own

Unlike last year’s Galaxy Tab S8, that 11in display is an AMOLED panel, with all of the vibrant benefits this entails. You also get a 120Hz maximum refresh rate and a sharp 1,600 x 2,560 resolution.

This tablet won’t be found wanting for power either, courtesy of the same souped-up Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that powers the larger models in the range, with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Those memory choices come accompanied by either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

One of the stand-out inclusions here, as with the rest of the Galaxy Tab S9 range, is the inclusion of Samsung’s excellent S Pen stylus. One thing you don’t get in the box, however, is a charger, though the Galaxy Tab S9 does support up to 45W wired charging.

