The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra has insane range

Xiaomi managed to get in a few good announcements before MWC 2023 officially began, with the main event showcasing the new Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphones. But the brand also found time to unveil the new Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra.

Xiaomi has impressed us with its electric scooter output before – we praised the Xiaomi Pro 2 for its terrific range – but the 4 Ultra looks set to blow the brand’s previous models out of the water.

The main takeaway from the unveiling was just how long the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra is capable of running for, with a listed maximum range of 70km. To put that into perspective, the Xiaomi Pro 2 topped out around 45km.

The 940W motor can bring the 4 Ultra to speeds up to 25kmph, and the scooter can apparently handle inclines up to 25% with ease. Acceleration also gets a boost here, with the new S+ mode designed to get you moving swiftly, although what kind of effect that has on battery life has yet to be confirmed.

The scooter’s aluminium frame is corrosion-resistant, and an IP55 rating provides decent protection against dust and water ingress. The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra is also the first of the brand’s lineup to use a dual suspension system, which aims to better handle uneven terrain for a smoother riding experience.

The scooter's 10in Xiaomi DuraGel Tires are also apparently puncture-proof and self-sealing, so they ought to be able to weather the odd sharp stone.

The design as a whole has seen a few tweaks, with a heightened chassis and a broader handlebar now extending to 490mm. The deck measures 880mm in length and the maximum rider weight comes in at 120kg.

We don’t yet have a firm price or release date for the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra in the UK, but we do know that it will retail for €999 in European markets, so expect it to land on the pricier end of the scale. We’ll be getting a closer look in the near future, so check back with us soon for our full review of the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra.