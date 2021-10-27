Best Christmas hamper 2022: Delicious food and drink hampers for every budget and diet

The season of eating, drinking and being merry is rapidly approaching, so what better time than now to take a look at all of the best Christmas hampers available this year? A stalwart Christmas gift for many years, hampers are becoming ever more popular, and it’s not hard to see why. Digging through layers of tissue paper or bubble wrap to unearth bottles, jars, tins and tubs of Christmas treats is guaranteed to put a smile on any face.

To help you navigate the ever-expanding selection and find the perfect Christmas hamper to spread some festive joy, we’ve rounded up a list of our favourites. We also wouldn’t blame you if one or two made their way to you and only you – what better way to treat yourself than ordering a little box of seasonal delicacies?

Best Christmas hamper: At a glance

How to choose the best Christmas hamper for you

How much should you spend on a Christmas hamper?

It’s easy to fall down a luxury Christmas hamper rabbit hole – we’ll admit to finding it hard to tear our eyes away from the top-of-the-range offerings that cost thousands of pounds. But you can also find truly charming Christmas hampers for less than £50.

In our roundup, we’ve even got an adorable letterbox-sized hamper for under £18 that’s perfect for sending to anyone needing a quick festive fix.

If you have a bit of spare time, you may want to make a DIY hamper. These can be fun to put together and a little cheaper than buying one pre-made, but it’s worth noting that this isn’t always the case. Keep an eye out below for Fortnum and Mason’s iconic Classic Christmas Hamper – the shop guarantees every year that buying the hamper is cheaper than buying each item individually.

What should you look out for when buying a Christmas hamper?

While the thought does definitely count, making sure your Christmas hamper is suitable for the recipient is important. Mercifully, this is getting easier every year. As hampers have risen in popularity, we’ve seen more and more gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options come on the market, making it easier than ever to shop for friends and family with dietary restrictions.

You should also double-check sell-by and delivery dates. A few of the hampers below can be kept for days or even weeks out of the fridge, making them perfect for the advance planners among us, but others will need to be ordered with a delivery date carefully planned.

The best Christmas hampers to buy in 2022

1. The Fortnum’s Classic Christmas Hamper: The best luxury Christmas hamper

Price: £200 | Buy now from Fortnum and Mason

Fortnum and Mason's luxurious Classic Christmas Hamper is undoubtedly the gold standard of hampers. Filled to the brim with a selection of Fortnum's finest preserves, biscuits, wines and pickles, as well as a heavenly Christmas pudding, this hamper doesn't come cheap, but it's hard to beat for extravagant festive grandeur.

After all the food and drink is gone, you’re also left with a collection of glorious tins and jars that are perfect for reusing if you want to keep some of that Fortnum’s glamour in your cupboards. Perhaps the star of the hamper, though, is the iconic F&M wicker basket. These much sought-after baskets are perfect for picnics, storage or just sitting in your hallway looking fancy.

If you’ve got your eye on this heavenly hamper, make sure to get your order in as soon as possible – it sells out almost every year.

Key details – Dimensions: 40.5 x 58.5 x 40.5cm (HWD); Number of items: 11; Contains alcohol: Yes; Contents: Blanc de Noirs Extra Brut Champagne, Côtes du Rhône, Bordeaux Blanc Sec, Christmas Pecan and Ginger Biscuits, Boxing Day Pickle, Orange and Dark Chocolate Biscuits, Royal Blend Tea, Christmas Figgy Preserve, St. James Christmas Pudding, Christmas Cognac Butter, Marc de Champagne Truffles

Buy now from Fortnum and Mason

2. Whittard Christmas Taster Gift Box: The best alcohol-free Christmas hamper

Price: £49 | Buy now from Whittard



If you’re looking for a fabulously festive booze-free hamper, this luxurious offering from Whittard is hard to beat. The elegant gift box comes filled with a divine selection of its finest teas, coffees and hot chocolates, as well as a tin of irresistible Christmas pudding biscuits.

It’s beautifully presented, too, with a selection of gorgeous reusable boxes and tins that rival those in the much pricier Fortnum and Mason hamper.

Key details – Dimensions: 13.5 x 26.5 x 39cm (HDW); Number of items: 6; Contains alcohol: No; Contents: Christmas Teabags, Christmas Coffee, Luxury Hot Chocolate, White Hot Chocolate, Salted Caramel Flavoured Hot Chocolate, Christmas Pudding All Butter Biscuits

Buy now from Whittard

3. Marks and Spencer Classic Christmas Gift Box: The best affordable Christmas hamper

Price: £30 | Buy now from M&S



This charming but inexpensive hamper from the ever-reliable Marks and Spencer is the ideal gift for almost anyone. Filled with a great selection of festive favourites, including jams, biscuits, chocolates and the brand’s “hug-in-a-mug” Christmas spiced tea, this adorable yet affordable little box of joy contains everything you need to spread some yuletide goodwill. Why not drop it round to a neighbour, teacher or colleague – ’tis the season, after all.

Key details – Dimensions: 37.5 x 11 x 40cm (HDW); Number of items: 8; Contains alcohol: No; Contents: Christmas Spiced Tea, Iced Fruit Cake, Christmas Pudding, All Butter Mini Shortbread Trees, Cranberry and Orange Cookies, Dark Chocolate Bar with Clementine, Merry Berry Soft Set Jam, Apple And Fig Chutney

Buy now from M&S

4. Hay Hampers Gluten-Free Gourmet Christmas Food and Wine Hamper: The best gluten-free hamper

Price: £55 | Buy now from Amazon



Entering into the season of festive feasting with food intolerances can be tricky and a bit dispiriting, but this glorious gluten-free Christmas hamper is guaranteed to put a smile back on a loved one’s face. It’s absolutely jam-packed with fancy artisanal snacks, including nuts, pickles, pâté, wine, chocolate and tea – and even comes in a snazzy Christmas gift box.

It doesn’t need to be refrigerated before opening and can be stored for a few weeks in a cool and dry spot. This makes it ideal for anyone travelling long distances around the festive period, or for those of us who prefer (or aspire) to get our Christmas shopping done early.

Key details – Dimensions: N/S; Number of items: 14; Contains alcohol: Yes; Contents: Finca Del Alta Chenin Blanc Chardonnay, Crea Milk Chocolate, Charrington Farm Apple Crisps, Ten Acre Cheese and Onion Crisps, Drivers Pickled Gherkins, Zeina Pistachios Roasted with Sea Salt, Whitakers Mint Creams, Teoni Choc and Pistachio Gluten Free Cookies, Rakusens Gluten Free Crackers, Villa Reale Sea Salt with Herbs, Basilur Green Ceylon Tea, La Gondola Spiced Mackerel Pâté

5. Bunches Christmas Letterbox Gift: The best letterbox Christmas hamper

Price: £22 | Buy now from Bunches

Filled with a great selection of nibbles and snacks such as marzipan, biscuits, peanuts, fudge and a fantastic hot chocolate spoon, this letterbox hamper is the ideal Christmas gift that won’t break the bank.

It comes packaged in a fab red box and can be posted through most letterboxes, making it ideal for sending to loved ones a little further afield, without making them go on an unfestive trip to the parcel depot.

Key details – Dimensions: Letterbox-size; Number of items: 7; Contains alcohol: No; Contents: Clarence & Bean Milk Chocolate Hot Chocolate Stirrer with Marshmallows, Crème d'Or Milk Chocolate Gold Coins, Frank's Luxury Toffee & Vanilla Mini Bites in Bag, House of Fudge Clotted Cream Fudge Bar, Linden Lady Decorated Milk Chocolate Bar, Maxwell & Franks Iced Cake Slice with Marzipan Star, Mr Filbert's Balsamic Vinegar & Roasted Shallot Mixed Nuts

Buy now from Bunches

6. Kelso and Titch Personalised Dog Christmas Hamper: The best Christmas hamper for dogs

Price: £30 to £45 | Buy now from Not On The High Street



No-one said Christmas hampers were only for us humans. This adorable hamper is designed for our pet pals and is filled with treats to get tails wagging on Christmas morning. Presented in a beautiful keepsake box, the hamper is available in either a festive red or elegant ivory, personalised with your dog’s name and tied up with a ribbon.

But while the box might be adorable, your furry friends would be forgiven for being more interested in what’s inside. The hamper comes in two sizes – the standard version is filled with doggy biscuits and a selection of sausage snacks, while the premium option includes all of that, as well as a tin of special Christmas sausages and a small tin of nose and paw balm.

Key details – Dimensions: 22 x 22 x 11cm (HWD); Number of items: 2-4; Contains alcohol: No; Contents: Dog Biscuit Selection Box, Dog Sausage Selection Box, Christmas Sausage Box, Natural Handmade Paw And Nose Balm

Buy now from Not On The High Street