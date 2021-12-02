Best Christmas stocking 2021: Kick off Christmas Day in style

No matter your age, finding the best Christmas stocking is an essential part of Christmas preparations. Whether you go all out with a giant Christmas sack or prefer to keep things simple and traditional, there are thousands of designs to choose from, so you’re guaranteed to find a stocking you love eventually.

All that choice can be a tad overwhelming, though, which is why we’ve put together this list of some of the very best stockings for every budget, style and need. So no matter if you need matching stockings for your little ones, a giant Santa sack for that special someone or something cheap and cheerful for stocking fillers, there’s something for everyone in our roundup.

Before we get to that, however, our buying guide below has a few tips and questions to consider before you buy – so be sure to give that a read before browsing our list.

How to choose the best Christmas stocking for you

What size do you need?

It might sound like a simple question, but stockings come in all shapes and sizes, and it can be particularly difficult to gauge size when buying online.

All of our top picks come with the size listed, so be sure to grab that tape measure and figure out how wide and deep you need your stocking to be before you buy. If you’ve already bought your stocking filler presents, that’s even better as you can measure those too.

How long do you want to use your stocking for?

Most stockings will last for years if looked after properly, so if you don’t want to buy a new one every year, it’s important to choose a design that’ll stand the test of time. Consider whether you want a classic or traditional stocking that has a timeless feel, or a cute and cuddly design that you know you’ll love for years to come.

Buying a stocking that features a trend or film might seem like a good idea at the time, but will you still want to use that five years down the line?

Should you choose a stocking or sack?

While stockings are more traditional, a Christmas sack can be a lot more practical. Typically these are much bigger and made from a thinner material than stockings, meaning they can easily hold large or oddly-shaped presents with ease.

There are plenty of festive designs to choose from too, so you don’t have to worry about them being boring. If you go big at Christmas but still want a traditional stocking, be sure to look out for ones that come in an extra-large size. They’re harder to find, but it’s not impossible.

The best Christmas stocking to buy

1. Nordic Personalised Christmas Stocking: The best classic personalised stocking

Price: £10 | Buy now from Amazon



There’s nothing quite like a knitted Christmas stocking and this personalised one is the ideal choice for traditionalists after a classic Scandi-style. It’s double-lined and can be personalised with script-style, embroidered lettering up to 12 characters (including spaces).

At 40cm tall and 20cm wide, it’s not the largest stocking on this list but it’s still a good size for a reasonable amount of stocking fillers. Whether you’re buying this for yourself, your little ones or a partner, this stocking is the ideal all-rounder to hang on your mantle or keep under the tree. It’s also available in grey.

Key details – Size: 20 x 40cm (WH); Material: Polyester; Hanging loop: Yes

2. Personalised Embroidered Silver Santa Sack: The best personalised Christmas sack

Price: £15 | Buy now from Amazon



For those who prefer a sack over a stocking, these personalised bags are a fun alternative. You can choose from a reindeer, snowman, Santa or penguin design, and personalise it with a name up to 12 characters long.

Each name is embroidered, rather than simply being printed on, making these bags look far more premium than the price would suggest. We’re big fans of the cute designs on these bags but think the biggest benefit is the size. At 70cm tall, they’re big enough to fit all your Christmas stocking presents and then some. If you love to go big at Christmas, this is the Santa sack for you.

Key details – Size: 50 x 70cm (WH); Material: Polyester blend; Hanging loop: No

3. Drawstring Canvas Santa Present Sack: The best traditional Christmas sack

Price: £11 | Buy now from Amazon



Ideal for children and adults alike, this retro-style canvas sack is a festive must-have for Christmas lovers who prefer to keep things simple. It features a classic printed black and red North Pole design and there’s also space on the front to write, stitch or paint someone’s name if you wish.

At 50cm wide, it’s an excellent size and shape for all your stocking fillers or, if you prefer to organise your gifts by bag, it can also be used for a variety of full-sized presents. We like the fact this sack is secured with a drawstring as it stops wandering eyes from gift-guessing and also doubles as a hanging loop – as long as the bag isn’t too weighed down with presents.

Key details – Size: 50 x 70cm (WH); Material: Polyester blend; Hanging loop: No

4. Naughty Cat Classic Hand-Embroidered Stocking: The best Christmas stocking for cat lovers

Price: £12 | Buy now from Amazon



These cute, hand-embroidered stockings come in a few different designs but our favourite by far is the naughty cat. This mischievous little character is perfect for the cat-lover in your life and features a kitty reaching up to some string lights, ready to cause havoc.

It’s not just the design that makes this an excellent choice, though. At 46cm tall and 18cm wide, it’s the ideal size for all those classic stocking filler presents. Moreover, it’s well lined, meaning you’ll be able to enjoy this for years to come without having to worry about tearing.

Key details – Size: 18 x 46cm (WH); Material: Polyester blend; Hanging loop: Yes

5. Skylety Two-Piece Christmas Gnome Stockings: The best stockings for siblings

Price: £16 | Buy now from Amazon



Fun, festive and 3D, this pair of buffalo-plaid stockings are ideal for siblings or friends. We’re absolutely smitten with the cute characters and colours, which are both wonderfully Christmassy. They’re not huge, so might not be an ideal choice if you like to go over the top with presents, but they’re still big enough to accommodate plenty of smaller-sized gifts.

The stocking material is extra-thick and durable, so they’ll be good to use year after year, And what’s more, they come with a hanging loop, meaning they can dangle on the mantle or anywhere in the house where you have a hook.

Key details – Size: 52 x 23cm (WH); Material: Plaid cloth; Hanging loop: Yes