Best Christmas Eve box 2021: Get ready for the big day with these fabulously festive boxes

Christmas Eve boxes are a wonderful way of celebrating the holidays ahead of the big day. Whether it’s for children who are eager to start unwrapping, friends you won’t see over the holidays or loved ones that live afar, the best Christmas Eve box allows you to present a small, personal gift ahead of 25 December.

Originally a German tradition, Christmas Eve boxes have grown rapidly in popularity in recent years and you can now find a wide variety of fun, ornate and personalised boxes readily available.

No matter if you’re shopping for your children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, parents, friends or neighbours, below you’ll find our top picks of the best Christmas Eve boxes around.

If it’s your first time buying a Christmas Eve box, be sure to read our buying guide below as well, as it features plenty of helpful information you should know before buying.

How to choose the best Christmas Eve box for you

What is a Christmas Eve box?

A Christmas Eve box is a fun, thoughtful gift that, as the name suggests, you present to be opened on 24 December.

What’s inside a Christmas Eve box?

There really are no rules as to what goes inside a Christmas Eve box, but it’s an ideal opportunity to wrap up small, thoughtful gifts. Edible seasonal treats always go down well, toys are, of course, ever-popular with kids, while alcohol is a common inclusion for adults.

What are Christmas Eve boxes made out of?

Most Christmas Eve boxes fall into one of two camps: cardboard or wood. Cardboard Christmas Eve boxes are lighter, more affordable and easily personalised with a pen. Wooden boxes, meanwhile, tend to be weightier, more expensive and require professional engraving for personalisation.

A nice wooden box can, however, be a gift in itself, as it can be easily repurposed as a personalised toy or keepsake box. Wooden Christmas Eve boxes are also more durable, allowing them to be reused the following year.

The best Christmas Eve boxes to buy in 2021

1. Dust and Things Christmas Eve Box: Best wooden Christmas Eve box for couples and families

Price: From £30 | Buy now from Amazon



This Christmas Eve box from Dust and Things is ideal for couples and families. It’s available in a trio of sizes: medium, medium with dividers and large with a crated lid. All three are constructed from finger-jointed pine and finished with a personalised engraving across the lid.

Each lid features a small engraved Christmas present, a stylised “Christmas Eve box” tag and a fun “do not open until 24 December” warning. You then have the option to personalise the box, with plenty of space available for a forename, family name or the names of a couple.

Key details – Material: Pine wood; Size: 28 x 21 x 14cm (medium), 35 x 25 x 20cm (large); Personalisable: Yes

2. The Laser Factory Pine Christmas Eve Box: Best wooden Christmas Eve box for children

Price: £25 | Buy now from Amazon



The Laser Factory’s Pine Christmas Eve Box is our top pick for children. Made from solid pine with a matching lid, this box is beautifully finished and decorated to look like a Christmas parcel, express shipped from the North Pole.

Both the top and front are laser-etched with a fun,”North Pole Shipping Company” design and across the lid, there’s a large “Special Christmas Eve delivery” etching that can be personalised with the recipient’s name. This box is perfect for children and grandchildren, and thanks to its solid construction, can be reused year after year.

Key details – Material: Pine wood; Size: 29 x 19 x 13cm; Personalisable: Yes

3. Ossian Christmas Eve Box: Best Christmas Eve Box under £10

Price: From £6 | Buy now from Amazon



Ossian’s Christmas Eve boxes are bright, colourful and fun. As they’re made from cardboard, they’re a lightweight and affordable way to wrap your Christmas Eve gifts with festive flair. Three sizes are available: mini, small and medium and there are three distinct, colourful Christmas-themed designs to choose from.

As these boxes are constructed from cardboard rather than wood, they won’t offer the same longevity as a wooden box. You might be able to get multiple uses out of them, but it will ultimately depend on how zealously the recipient opens them.

Key details – Material: Card; Size: 32 x 21 x 11cm (small), 45 x 34 x 13cm (medium); Personalisable: No

4. Zella Christmas Eve Box Stacking Set: Best Christmas Eve box set

Price: £24 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’re looking for a Christmas Eve box that’s particularly fun, Zella’s Christmas Eve Stacking Boxes are a real standout. The set includes four stacks: Rudolph, an elf, a snowman and Santa himself. The stacks are composed of three varying-sized boxes, with matching themed hats.

They look fantastic in front of the Christmas tree and with four individual stacks in a set, this is an ideal option if you’re buying for multiple children or grandchildren. The only downside is that the boxes are not all that big, so best suited to smaller stocking-stuffers and treats. Alternatively, elf, polar bear and extra-large Santa boxes are available to purchase separately.

Key details – Material: Card; Size: 7 x 9 x 9cm (small), 9 x 11 x 11cm (medium) 12 x 13 x 13cm (large); Personalisable: No