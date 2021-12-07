Best stocking fillers 2021: The finest presents for both kids and adults this Christmas season

The tree is decorated, the stockings are hung and the turkey is reserved – all that remains is buying the presents. Don’t fret if you’ve left it to the last minute, as we’ve found the best stocking fillers for all your peers, friends and family so they can enjoy that little extra something on Christmas morning.

Below you’ll find gifts for a range of age groups, including kids from toddlers to teens, as well as presents for your chocolate obsessed friends, those who love (or need) grooming products or the family members who need to relax after a tumultuous year. In short, there’s something for everyone. Scroll on for our top picks.

The best stocking fillers you can buy for children

1. Lego Duplo My First Car Creations Building Set: Best stocking filler for toddlers

During their toddler years (1-4 years old), children are highly receptive to learning new things and often have a fascination with the world around them. This means they develop their imaginations further, and will often thrive with open-ended play. That’s why we’ve picked this Lego Duplo My First Car Creations Building Set as the perfect stocking filler to get the mind of a toddler racing this Christmas.

Suitable for ages 1½ years and over, it comes with 4 Duplo vehicles, traffic lights and character decorations to help inspire play-time. And don’t let gender stereotypes put you off buying this car creation set – every child loves playing with Lego.

2. Rubik’s Original Cube: Best stocking filler for kids

Price: £10



With six coloured sides and 54 outer surfaces making 43 quintillion moves possible, the Rubik’s cube is one of the world’s most fascinating toys – and one that will fit snugly in a Christmas stocking. Not only is it good sensory play for younger kids, but it also teaches older ones all about problem-solving and competition (especially if you mention the world record for a single solve being just 3.47 seconds).

Over 450 million units have been sold since Ernő Rubik created his cube in 1974. As the best selling toy worldwide, rest assured this is a quality and durable gift – so long as you buy the original.

3. FabLab Glitter Tattoos: Best stocking filler for tweens

For more craft-loving kids, the fun of applying a tattoo – without the permanence of a real one – may be a great present for them and their friends this Christmas. Inside you’ll find 27 tattoo stencils from stars to unicorns and four sparkling glitter colours. All you need to do is press a stencil sticker onto your skin, apply the cosmetic glue and let it dry for 30-seconds. Once you’ve brushed on the supplied glitter, peel the stencil away and you’ve got an eye-catching tattoo. Suitable for ages 8-years and over, it’s perfect fun for any sleepovers or birthday parties coming up, plus the kit uses environmentally and human safe materials so the tattoos are completely risk-free.

4. LED string lights: Best stocking filler for teens

When reaching their teenage years, kids tend to want to make a mark on their personal space as they develop their identities and who they are. While you can leave them to put up posters of their favourite band, something to add a little cosiness to their room this winter are LED lights.

With 100 LED bulbs set on 10m (33ft) of copper wire, these lights from KooPower can easily twist and bend to fit your desired ambience. All it requires is three AA batteries and you are good to go, giving you the flexibility of displaying them away from plug sockets. For £13 you can get two packs for double the fun.

The best stocking fillers you can buy for adults

5. Neom Organics London Perfect Night's Sleep Standard Scented Candle: Best stocking filler for unwinding

Price: £26



While Britain’s dark, cold winters can be the source of upset for many of us, a proven tool to help relax this winter are aromatherapy candles like Neom Organics’ popular ‘Perfect Night’s Sleep’ scent. A mixture of lavender, jasmine and basil, their recipe helps you doze off by setting the blend alight for an hour before bed. Lavender is clinically proven to reduce our body’s main stress hormone, cortisol, as well as improve mood and have a mild sedative effect, so if you are gifting to someone who’s had a stressful or tiring year, this may be the perfect stocking filler for them.

6. Philips 11-in-1 Trimmer: Best grooming product stocking filler

Price: £28



Sometimes the best present is the most practical one, so why not gift this multipurpose trimmer designed to deal with any variety of hair? The Philips 11-in-1 Trimmer has a range of guards between one and 16mm, a body comb, and even ear and nose attachments to get the cleanest shave possible whatever the hair type. It’s also waterproof and cordless (with an 80-minute charge life) so rinsing hair away poses no mechanical problems – and all for less than £30.

7. LifeStraw Personal Water Filter : Best stocking filler for outdoor adventurers

If you’re buying for someone who is always travelling off the beaten trail, this could be the most useful water bottle they ever use. The LifeStraw Personal Water Filter may be small, but its long-lasting membrane microfilter means that size isn’t an issue. Incredibly, it filters 99.999999% of bacteria, 99.999% of parasites and even 99.999% of microplastics, silt, sand, and cloudiness meaning you can drink straight from the nearest stream, pond or puddle. It's a pretty neat invention that is as cool to show off as it is a potential life-saver.

8. Sept. Filles Christmas Socks: Best classic stocking filler

Socks may have been a disappointing Christmas gift as a child, but any adult knows the true value of a comfy pair of fluffy feet warmers, like these ones from Sept. Filles. They have five design groups to choose from for each six-pack of seasonal socks, ranging from Santa Claus patterns to more restrained Christmas coloured stripes, that will suit a whole host of recipients. As they have anti-slip bottoms, you won’t be slipping and sliding your way around the house either.